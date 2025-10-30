“Son of Spergy” by Daniel Caesar Keeps Listeners Warm During the Colder Season

Image Courtesy of Clash Magazine

By Isabella Ngwana

On September 27th, 2025, Canadian artist Daniel Caesar began his impromptu tour series in Toronto, Canada. Throughout the month of October, Daniel Caesar surprised his fans with concerts across the United States with concerts in states such as Montana, Georgia, and New York. The “Japanese Denim” artist notified fans of the concert location a few hours before his arrival. Caesar’s “pop-up shows,” as they have been deemed, drew attention from all types of fans as they anxiously awaited the arrival of his new album, Son of Spergy.

The Toronto native’s fourth album, Son of Spergy, dropped on October 24th, 2025 and serves as the follow up to his 2023 album , NEVER ENOUGH. The album consists of twelve tracks and is approximately 51 minutes long. The album does not stray too far from the consistent sound of the last three releases, but instead reintroduces the religious undertones of Daniel Caesar’s earlier music.

Son of Spergy opens up with “Rain Down,” a track that provides soulful vocals and chilling acoustics. Lyrics such as “Lord, let your blessings rain down on me” serve as the intermediator between his listeners and vulnerability through his faith. The opening track also features well-known singer Sampha who joins Caesar on the chorus.

The lead single, “Have A Baby (With Me)” is a desperate plea from the singer to a love interest drifting away. The piano melody draws listeners in as if it was nighttime lullaby and distracts them from the “Get You” artist’s toxicity: “But you need to leave, you ought to see/What this world can offer you, outside of me/Have a baby with me, before you leave.” The single that dropped July of 2025 brings fans back to toxic coping mechanisms from past songs such as “Homiesexual” from NEVER ENOUGH and single “We Find Love” from Freudian.

The album showcases many prominent artists, but the most sentimental feature was the primary focus of it all, Nowill Simmonds. The “Best Part” singer grew up in a musical household as his father was a preacher and a gospel singer hailing from Jamaica. Featuring Simmonds on the album enables listeners to understand who “Spergy” is. “Baby Blue” marks the first collaboration between the father-and-son duo with the track portraying Daniel Caesar’s journey in his faith as his father delivers a gospel ballad towards the end.

Although the album does not have songs that would stand out on the radio, it remains a wonderful album that listeners can constantly listen to as a full body of work. As contrary to Ceasar’s past releases, Son of Spergy avoids an overindulgence on romantic relationships, and has a stronger call for self-reflection. The seventh track “Moon,” featuring Bon Iver, describes a point of lowness and an urge to keep pushing forward: “Fighters keep fighting, I’ll fight ’til I’m blue/And fill up with lactic acid fighting produced.”

The album provides reflective tones and the standout track of the second half, “Emily’s Song,” is a track that provides closure to a previous relationship in the “Always” singer’s life. “Emily’s Song” explores moments in the relationship filled with joy to then a realization that separation is better for both parties: “I’ll never rеgret you, it’s heaven that sеnt you/But I’ll never go back, I hope that you know that.” Without doubt, songs like the tenth track on the album showcase Daniel Caesar’s maturity as an artist. Throughout his discography, fans have watched the alternative R&B artist’s emotions grow more profound and complex than what they were assumed to be before.

Son of Spergy is the perfect example of an artist growing with their music and implementing different elements of creativity to showcase their maturity and longevity as an artist. The “Blessed” singer understands the importance of vulnerability in a musician’s artistry and how to execute it within this project, without sounding overbearing. This album calls for listeners to look deeper within themselves and their spirituality.

Rating: ★★★★★