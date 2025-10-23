October 7-20 Crime Blotter

Image courtesy of Patrick D. Lewis.

By Patrick D. Lewis

Welcome to this week’s crime report.

These are all crimes and arrests that were reported in official Metropolitan Police Department and Metro Transit Police data and releases. Information comes from official MPD, MTPD, CUA DPS-OEM, and court record sources unless otherwise noted. The reporting area is bounded by Franklin Street in the south, North Capitol Street in the west, Crittenden Street in the north, and 15th Street in the east.

The most serious incident during this period was a non-contact shooting in the 100 block of Girard St., NE, on the evening of October 14. Officers responded to reports of shots fired and located shell casings, but no victims were found in the alley behind the houses on Girard Street. No more information has been released for the incident.

On the evening of Oct. 20, around 10:35 p.m., MPD responded to the 1200 bl. Newton St., NE, just outside the Brookland-CUA Metro Station, for a robbery. The victim reported she was beaten by a group of eight teens and robbed of her phone, purse, and headphones. She was treated for her injuries by EMS. Catholic University’s Department of Public Safety said the victim was not associated with CUA.

On Oct. 19, MPD and federal agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by a wanted criminal. The vehicle fled and officers began a high-speed chase through the city, which ended in the 4300 bl. of Varnum Pl., NE, just off campus. Agents arrested Vernon Mckenzie, 26, for attempting to flee law enforcement, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of an unregistered firearm, carrying a pistol without a license, carrying a pistol outside a home or business, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Crime at the Brookland-CUA Metro Station included a snatch-and-grab robbery on October 7, destruction of property on October 14, an arrest for trespassing on October 18, and several fare evasion citations.

Vehicle-related crime continued to plague the area during this period. Thefts from automobiles were reported in the 4100 bl. Harewood Rd., NE, on Oct. 9, the 400 bl. Michigan Ave., NE and 4300 bl. 1st St, NE, on Oct. 14, 4200 bl. Harewood Rd., NE, on Oct. 15, the 4300 bl. 1st St., NE and 900 bl. Michigan Ave., NE on Oct. 15, 400 bl. Michigan Ave., N.E. on Oct. 19. A vehicle was stolen on Oct. 9 in the 4000 bl. 7th St., NE.

Several vehicles parked in the Opus Hall and DuFour Center parking lots were also broken into, according to an email from DPS. All of those incidents involved vehicles with electronics or bags left in plain sight.

A residential theft was reported in the unit block of Michigan Ave., NE, on Oct. 20, and a commercial theft was reported in the 3600 block of 12th St., NE, on the same day.

Several misdemeanor arrests also occurred this week. On Oct. 9, 45-year-old Devoy Howard was arrested in the 300 bl. Franklin St., NE, for destruction of property, and 19-year-old Reginald Weems was arrested in the 2800 bl. 13th St., NE, for unauthorized use of a vehicle. Also on Oct. 9, this time in the unit block of Webster St., NE, a traffic stop for an illegal U-turn led to the arrest of 58-year-old Eugene Graham for Possession of a Controlled Substance after he was found to have multiple types of drugs, and 63-year-old Kip Rice was arrested on a felony warrant and for driving without a license.

On Oct. 12, officers arrested 24-year-old Terriah Jackson for Simple Assault in the 400 bl. Taylor St., NE. On October 14 at 8:30 p.m., 42-year-old Comas Coleman was arrested in the 900 block of Girard Street, NE, and charged with Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol and Possession of a Controlled Substance after officers found him in possession of cocaine.

Officers also responded to CUA on Oct. 8 for a report of a man with a gun, but determined no incident had occurred, according to an MPD spokesperson.