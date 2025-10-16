Las Vegas Aces Win WNBA Finals

Image courtesy of CBS Sports.

By Sam Bergstrom

The Women’s National Basketball Association produced many exciting and groundbreaking headlines during the 2025 season. The league announced new expansion teams, played its inaugural Commissioner’s Cup, and broke its single-season attendance record. So, it was only fitting that the Las Vegas Aces were crowned as champions for the 2025 season, cementing them as a WNBA dynasty.

The Aces’ road to the finals was no small feat, as they had to play in elimination games during both the First Round and Semifinals to keep their dreams alive. In the First Round, they almost folded against the Seattle Storm. In the deciding Game 3, Aces forward Jackie Young hit a clutch putback layup off an A’Ja Wilson missed midrange shot with 12.4 seconds remaining. The Storm failed to respond at the other end, and Young’s heroics were enough to propel Vegas to a 74-73 win; they won the best-of-three series 2-1.

In the best-of-five Semifinals series, the Aces yet again had their backs against the wall. This time, it was against the Indiana Fever. Despite missing their superstar guard, Caitlin Clark, Indiana almost pulled off the upset. In Game 5, the Fever were able to force overtime off a running floater by Odyssey Sims with 22.4 seconds left in regulation. However, thanks to their stellar 3-point shooting in overtime, the Aces were able to cool off the Fever and move onto the WNBA Finals. In their 107-98 win, A’Ja Wilson and Jackie Young combined for 67 points, showing why they’re one of the most talented duos in the W.

While they experienced turmoil in the first two rounds, the Aces put on their best poker faces for the 2025 WNBA Finals. In Game 1, Jackie Young displayed her clutch gene yet again, hitting two free throws to put the Aces up 89-86 with 13.5 seconds remaining. On the other end, the Aces clamped down on defense, forcing Phoenix to heave up a smothered game-tying shot which clanked off the back rim. Dana Evans and Jewell Lloyd’s contributions off the bench proved to be crucial for Las Vegas’ Game 1 win. Evans dropped a team-leading high 21 points and knocked in five three pointers, while Lloyd put up a respectable 18 points of her own.

After Las Vegas’ comfortable 91-78 Game 2 victory, they were dealt a tougher hand in Game 3. However, A’Ja Wilson’s Game 3 performance showed why she is a 4-time MVP. After trailing by as much as 17 points, Phoenix was able to come back and tie the score at 88 apiece. With 5 seconds left, Wilson received the ball on the left elbow, dribbled right, spun off of her defender, and watched her jumper roll around and into the hoop with 0.1 on the clock. Along with this historic game winner, Wilson dropped a finals career-high 34 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and blocked 3 shots.



In Game 4, the Aces pulled out the brooms and swept the Mercury with a 97-86 win. A’Ja Wilson’s 31 points in this game was a fitting ending to an already legendary season. In the finals, Wilson averaged 28.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.0 blocks per game on her way to her second career Finals MVP trophy. As ESPN commentator Ryan Ruocco put it, Las Vegas achieved “a three-of-a-kind!” By winning their third championship in four years, the Aces have established themselves as one of the most dominant professional sports teams so far this decade.