Jane Goodall, Renowned Primatologist, Dies at 91

Image courtesy of Vox.

By Griffin Cappiello and Catalina Casarella

Jane Goodall, one of the world’s most renowned conservationists, whose research on chimpanzees revolutionized the way scientists study animal behavior, died peacefully of natural causes on Wednesday, October 1st in Los Angeles.

The 91-year-old’s death was announced by the Jane Goodall Institute, which was initially founded to support her research on chimpanzees in Gombe, Tanzania, and whose US headquarters are in Washington DC.

On July 14, 1960, Goodall arrived in Gombe and began what would become 65 years of studying wild chimpanzees. Her research has continued since then, even today The Jane Goodall Institute continues her work there. She developed a unique understanding of the behavior of chimpanzees and discovered that chimpanzees use tools. Her discoveries are credited with “redefining what it means to be human.” Goodall not only changed the way that such research was conducted, she also became a bold symbol for animal rights issues, as well as an advocate for various different major humanitarian issues.

Goodall has written 27 books, spanning from her most recent “The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times” to a variety of children’s books educating about her work with chimpanzees and telling them about her experiences. She was very invested in helping to educate youths around environmental and humanitarian issues.

Her legacy remains spanning from the Jane Goodall Institute, based in Washington DC, started in 1977 with now 25 offices established across the world to the Roots and Shoots program for environmental and humanitarian education programs for all ages. The Jane Goodall Legacy Foundation, founded in 2017, to continue funding for all of her various projects for the future.

She was a beloved icon, many looked up to her for her accomplishments in research, and advocacy especially considering her humble beginnings. Goodall was from Bournemouth, England and when she first began her research was not considered properly qualified because of her lack of doctorate degree and the challenges of being a woman in STEM, despite this she persevered in her research and was eventually funded to get her doctorate at Newnham College, Cambridge.

Her accolades reflect the wide ranging impact which she left behind. She was named a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) at Buckingham Palace as well as the United States Presidential Medal of Freedom, French Legion D’Honneur, The Benjamin Franklin Medal in Life Science, the Ghandi-King Award for Non-violence as well as various other awards and recognitions for her work from different governments and organizations around the world.

Goodall’s passing has been mourned worldwide, but her legacy continues not only in The work of The Goodall Institute and her other various organizations but also through her impact as someone so many young scientists and advocates look up to as an icon for her brilliant work and constant determination to continue as a gentle yet determined force.