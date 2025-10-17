Hidden Gems: The Somerset Patriots

Image courtesy of milb.com.

By Sam Bergstrom

New Jersey is a state known for their bustling boardwalks, a delicious diner scene, being the birthplace of Bruce Springstein, and…being next to New York, I guess? Some have referred to the Garden State as the armpit of America, but New Jersey is full of incredible hidden gems. One of the unknown attractions of New Jersey, that gives the state its colorful character, is the Somerset Patriots. The Patriots are a minor league baseball club who serve as the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Whether you’re a die hard fan or have never even watched baseball in your life, catching a Patriots game is something that should be on everybody’s bucket list!

Image courtesy of milb.com.

Before players such as Ben Rice, Anthony Volpe, and Austin Wells were rocking the Yankee pinstripes, they were once top prospects swinging the bat for Somerset. Who knows? Maybe some of these minor league players will end up in the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame. You could say you watched them play before they even made it to the big leagues! Additionally, current Yankee players will do rehab assignments for the Patriots multiple times a year. This means—if you pick the right game to attend—you can watch current players in the Bronx take their talents across the Hudson River to New Jersey.

The Patriots play at TD Bank BallPark, which is located in Bridgewater, NJ. When you walk past the front gates, it automatically feels like one of the most homey sports venues. Dippin’ Dots, and Rita’s Italian Ice are two stands that instantly greet you with warmth and make you crave a sweet treat throughout the game. The spacious concourse of the ballpark has an old-school feel, with green steel beams, a red brick facade, and an immediate view of the field. This retro vibe quickly shifts once you enter the team store which has all the up-to-date Somerset swag. In the store, you will find caps, jerseys, baseballs, bobbleheads, playing cards and any other memorabilia you can think of for people of all ages.

Image courtesy of mycentraljersey.com.

When you walk down to your seats, you get a beautiful view of the field featuring the American flag in dead center. While there is no outfield seating to behold, you still get to watch cars zoom by in the distance on I-287 (every NJ native’s favorite highway). After the ceremonial first pitches, the Patriot’s iconic mascot runs onto the field — Sparkee!! The six-foot-tall schnauzer dog can be seen throughout the game interacting with fans, dancing, and competing in fun competitions between innings. If you need a break from sitting and feel the need to stretch, then you can head over to the speed pitch game. Here, you can throw your hardest pitches and see how your velocity stacks up with the pros.



Image courtesy of jerseysbest.com.

What’s really awesome is on some nights the Patriots will switch personas and play as the “Jersey Diners.” The smiling coffee mug logo along with the bright blue and pink jerseys are always a fun sight to behold. The team store has its fair share of Jersey Diners merch, which I definitely recommend buying (I proudly own a Jersey Diners long sleeve shirt). If you’re feeling bold, you should consider getting the Jersey Diner Burger. This signature delicacy features two cheeseburger patties and two slabs of taylor ham (yes, it’s taylor ham, not pork roll) sandwiched between two waffles.



Speaking of food, you can’t go to a Patriots game without getting the Red, White & Blue chicken sandwich. This scrumptious fried chicken sandwich features roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, and bright blue coleslaw served with a side of savory tater tots. I previously mentioned Dippin’ Dots and Rita’s, but fans can also head to the concessions to purchase allergy friendly desserts that come from Berkeley Heights’ very own Two Fields Bake Shop. Their brownies and cookies are dairy and gluten free; the cookies are also vegan. Neither of these baked goods ever disappoint!

Image courtesy of milb.com.

After a fun game that features strikeouts, double plays, home runs, and—hopefully—a Patriots win, you may be lucky enough to catch some post-game fireworks! This beautiful night time attraction is a Somerset staple, and they never fail to play some rockin’ tunes that go along with the colorful show.

The Patriots offer an inviting and relaxing atmosphere with something available for every kind of fan. If you ever find yourself spending a summer in New Jersey, don’t forget to visit TD Bank Ballpark and behold New Jersey’s best kept secret. Sparkee is waiting for you!