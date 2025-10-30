Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein Stands as a Beautiful, Haunting Epic 

Image courtesy of Netflix.

By Luis Zonenberg



To close out this year’s Halloween horror-thon, I decided to check out Guillermo Del Toro’s dark reimagining of Mary Shelley’s classic novel, Frankenstein. The original Frankenstein film from 1932, and its sequel, the Bride of Frankenstein, were some of Del Toro’s favorite films from his childhood. These films greatly influenced his faith, as well as his love for monsters and gothic romances. Development for this rendition started all the way back in 2007, with the film being fast-tracked only during the last few years, in large part thanks to Netflix.

The story centers on the life of Baron Victor von Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac), who vows to overcome death following the tragic loss of his mother. After demonstrating some of his experiments to the Royal College of Surgeons in Edinburgh, he is approached by aristocrat Henrich Harlander (Christoph Waltz) who wishes to fund Victor’s future experiments. The two join forces, harvesting bodies from the ongoing Crimean War to assemble their own creation known as the Creature (Jacob Elordi).

The story is much more faithful to the book when compared to other past adaptations, with the opening scene in the Arctic being ripped directly from the book. The film does still make some notable deviations though, such as Victor’s original love interest, Elizabeth (Mia Goth) instead forming a strange romantic relationship with the Creature. These deviations instead fuel the Miltonian tragedy of the Creature’s character, delivering some really powerful emotional moments within the film.

The film plays into the gothic elements of Shelley’s original novel, opting to focus more on the overall tragedy rather than the horrifying implications of the power over death itself. Del Toro reflects on how the generational trauma in Victor’s family merely passes down the line, with him adopting some of the abusive tendencies his father used when he was younger. Quite similarly to Del Toro’s Pinocchio film, the movie has some religious undertones that reflect the main character’s journey while furthering the overall message of the movie.

The cast was excellent, with Oscar Issac delivering a wonderful performance as Victor Frankenstein. His English accent never once became distracting, with him perfectly embodying the arrogance and charm of his character. Jacob Elordi was an absolute standout as the Creature, really bringing home the tragic nature of his character. Elordi’s size and manic voice made him a terrifying presence, delivering one of the most faithful portrayals of the monster yet! David Bradley, Mia Goth, Lars Mikkelson, and Christoph Waltz were also all superb in their supporting roles.

The cinematography was quite breathtaking, delivering some of the best visuals I’ve seen all year. The stunning camerawork really captured not only the spectacle, but also the raw intensity of the more emotional scenes. The film really incorporates Del Toro’s signature style in all the best ways, capturing the gothic atmosphere of the novel, while adding some intense thrills in the more action-packed scenes.

The overall makeup of the Creature was simply beautiful to look at. It felt both raw and realistic, with minor CGI elements touching up some stuff to make it feel more authentic. The practical sets and puppetry used were top-notch, adding so much texture and authenticity to the film. The VFX often blended in well with the practical set pieces, though some of the outlandish moments did look a little goofy or poorly rendered at times.

The film did feel poorly paced at times, dragging out some moments while rushing through others. But still, Del Toro’s adaptation of Frankenstein reflects on the nature of death and how we can let it define the way we live. He adds a visceral flavor that stays true to the heart and soul of the original novel. While it may indulge in its runtime a little too much, Del Toro’s take on Frankenstein yields a cinematic feast for the eyes, fueled by Jacob Elordi’s incredible performance as the classic monster.

Del Toro’s Frankenstein is now playing in select theaters.

Rating: ★★★★ ½