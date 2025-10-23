D.C.’s Finest: 5 Legendary Pro Athletes from the Nation’s Capital

Image courtesy of LA Times.

By Sam Bergstrom

Washington, D.C. is filled with iconic monuments, beautiful architecture, and a diverse culture. However, a historical aspect of D.C. that is rarely recognized is the city’s ability to produce elite professional athletes. Many athletes who have dazzled the football field, baseball diamond, and basketball court originally developed their skills growing up in the nation’s capital. Let’s take a look at some of these homegrown legends who have made a tremendous impact in their respective sports.

Image courtesy of ESPN.

Vernon Davis – NFL Tight End (2006-2019)



Vernon Davis was one of the most versatile and reliable tight ends during the 2010s. His big frame, quick speed, and leaping ability made him a consistent target, as he racked up over 7,500 receiving yards for his career. What’s really cool is that Davis is the only player on this list who suited up for his hometown team. After spending the majority of his career with the 49ers, Davis signed a deal with the Washington Redskins (now the Commanders) in 2015, playing with them until he retired from football. Before he went pro, Davis attended Dunbar High School in Northwest D.C. and played his college ball at the nearby University of Maryland. The 2-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion is also a partial owner of the DC Power Football Club, which is part of the USL Super League—a professional women’s soccer league that consists of nine American clubs.

Image courtesy of pressboxonline.com.

Jonathan Ogden – NFL Left Tackle (1996-2007)



Jonathan Ogden was a menacing member of the Baltimore Ravens during the 2000s. The large left tackle was an all-pro for virtually his whole career —you could always count on him to protect the quarterback. The Hall of Famer attended St. Albans High School in Northwest D.C. —he had his #75 jersey retired by the school in 2013. At St. Albans, Ogden was also an outstanding track and field athlete, where he competed in the shotput and discus. Beyond his playing career, Ogden has also had a profound impact off the field for the students in Maryland. He established the Jonathan Ogden Foundation, a non-profit organization which “assists young people in disadvantaged communities develop self-esteem through athletics and education.”

Image courtesy of dodgerblue.com.

Maury Wills – MLB Shortstop (1959-1972)



Maury Wills is the only baseball player on this list, and he represents D.C. well with five All-Star appearances, three championships, and an MVP trophy to his name. During his youth, Wills loved watching the Homestead Grays—a Negro League baseball team—play at Griffith Stadium. Wills especially admired Cool Papa Bell, and would take note of the way he hooked his feet while sliding to avoid being tagged. He also learned about the art of sliding when playing organized summerball in DC for the Pontiac Indians. Wills watched as his gritty teammates slid while trying to avoid breaking the whiskey bottles they had in their back pockets. Wills constructed his craft at Cardozo High School in Northwest D.C. before signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. During his career, Wills used his superhuman speed and his D.C.-developed slide to steal 586 bases.

Image courtesy of nba.com.

Kevin Durant – NBA Forward (2007-Present)



Kevin Durant is one of the most gifted basketball players of his generation. He exhibits pure shooting, smooth slashing, and fluid ball-handling that emulate the play of a guard, even at his 7-foot-tall stature. The 15-time all-star and 2-time champion hails from Seat Pleasant, Maryland, which lies 10 miles east of D.C. Durant attended three different high schools across the DMV, where he shaped himself into the “Slim Reaper.” While not from D.C. proper, KD will always show love to his favorite sports teams —notably, the Commanders and Nationals. He was even seen celebrating last year in the Commanders’ locker room after their divisional round win over the Detroit Lions. In 2022, Durant received a custom City Connect Nationals jersey from the Nats’ mascot before playing a game against the Washington Wizards.

Image courtesy of nba.com.

Elgin Baylor – NBA Forward (1958-1972)



Elgin Baylor was one of the craftiest scorers of his era. Nicknamed the “Rabbit,” he was no stranger in showing off his leaping abilities, changing direction in mid-air, and hitting contested layups at the rim. The acrobatic forward spent his entire NBA career on the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging an astounding 27.4 points per game. But before shining in Hollywood, Baylor was dominating in the District. He played high school ball at both Phelps Vocational and Spingarn high school, and even dropped a D.C. high school record of 63 points in a game. During the summertime, Baylor would soar through the air playing pickup basketball. He would play at various courts in D.C. such as Randall Playground and Lincoln Recreation Center. On numerous pickup occasions, Baylor would duel it out against Philadelphia high school sensation—and future legend— Wilt Chamberlain, drawing crowds of up to 3,000 people.