Cardinal Sports Report: September 25 to October 1

Photo by Susie Blanchard.

By Griffin Cappiello

Volleyball hosted Lynchburg last Saturday, falling 1-3. The Cardinals put up a strong effort, but the Hornets’ had a dominant fourth set, stalling the Catholic comeback. Sophomore Julia Raab led the team with eleven kills, and freshman Alejandra Garcia led the team with fifteen digs. This Saturday, October 4, the Cardinals are set to host Moravian for their first Landmark Conference matchup of the season.

Women’s Tennis completed in the ITA Southeast Regionals. Sophomore Shloka Tambat and freshman Annie Nemoy played in the championship doubles tournament and advanced to the round of 16, the furthest a Catholic pairing has advanced in the tournament. The Cardinals’ next match is next Saturday, October 11, at home against Frostburg State.

Men’s Golf placed fourth out of thirteen teams at the Stevenson Fall Invitational, shooting a 314 (+30). Junior Timothy Doheny tied for eighth with a 77 (+6) round, and junior Joe Earley and freshmen Emmet Kilmartin and Matthew Begg tied for twelfth with a 78 (+7). The Cardinals’ next match is next weekend at the Mason-Dixon Invitational hosted by Gettysburg.

Women’s Golf placed first in the Stevenson Fall Invitational. The team’s 325 (+41) score was eighteen strokes better than the next closest team. Senior Brooke Smith finished with a 77 (+6), the top score out of all competitors. Junior Gabi Courtney placed fourth with an 82 (+11), senior Lauren Wright and junior Mary McGuire placed sixth with an 83 (+12), and freshman Meghan Mullen finished ninth with an 84 (+12). The Cardinals’ next match is next Tuesday, October 7, at the Alvernia Fall Invitational.

Field Hockey’s scheduled matches for the past week were postponed. They are set to return to action this Saturday, October 4, at home against Moravian.

Football hosted #6 Salisbury last Saturday. Junior running back Daequan Harvin rushed for a twelve-yard touchdown, but Salisbury dominated for the rest of the game, and the Cardinals fell 6-55. Catholic will begin Landmark Conference play this Saturday, October 4, on the road at Wilkes.

Women’s Soccer played their first Landmark Conference match last Saturday, hosting Lycoming. The Cardinals picked up a red card in the first half, and Lycoming was quick to take advantage, scoring just before halftime. Catholic was in control for most of the second half, but the Cardinals were unable to convert and fell 0-1. Catholic will go on the road to face Moravian this Saturday, October 4.

Men’s Soccer hosted Lycoming in their Landmark Conference opener last Saturday. The Warriors took the lead in the first half, but the Cardinals were able to equalize in the eightieth minute off a goal by Seth Michalak. The game ended 1-1. On Wednesday night, the Cardinals hosted Salisbury in a big non-conference matchup. Corey Magro’s goal gave Catholic the lead early in the match, but Salisbury equalized before halftime. Michalak scored his second goal in two matches to give the Cardinals the win, 2-1. Catholic will go on the road to face Moravian this Saturday, October 4.



For more information on all things Catholic Athletics, visit catholicathletics.com or follow @catholicu_cards on social media.