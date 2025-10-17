Cardinal Sports Report: October 9 to October 15

Image courtesy of Susie Blanchard.

By Griffin Cappiello

Volleyball played their first Landmark Conference road game against Lycoming. Sophomore Julia Raab led the team and tied her career high with 17 kills, and the Cardinals won 3-1. On Saturday, Catholic traveled to a tri-match hosted by #5 Juniata. In the first match, freshman Julia Tuchiano led the team with 9 kills as the Cardinals fell 0-3 to Juniata. In the second match, Raab again led the team with 9 kills, and the Cardinals fell 0-3 to Messiah. On Tuesday night, Catholic picked up a 3-1 Landmark Conference win on the road against Goucher, and Raab again led the team with 16 kills. The Cardinals will return to action on Friday night, October 17, at home against Drew.

Men’s Golf competed in the Mason-Dixon Intercollegiate last Saturday, finishing twelfth out of eighteen teams. Freshman Matthew Begg shot a 73, the lowest round of his collegiate career, which earned him a thirty-eighth overall finish. The Cardinals will return to action on Saturday, October 25, in the Landmark Conference Preview.

Men’s Tennis faced off against Frostburg State at home last Saturday. The Cardinals swept all three doubles matches, including a big 6-4 win by seniors James Earwood and Diego Romo against a DII regional-ranked pair. Despite picking up the doubles point, the Cardinals fell 3-4 in a matchup that came down to the final set of the final match. They will face off on the road against Gettysburg this Saturday, October 18.

Women’s Tennis also matched up at home against Frostburg State. Catholic picked up the doubles point, winning two out of three matches. Freshman Marcela Peña claimed the first singles win of her career, but the Cardinals fell 2-5. They will face off on the road against Gettysburg this Saturday, October 18.

Field Hockey went on the road to face off against Wilkes last Saturday. Sophomore Katie Flynn found the back of the net for Catholic, and sophomore Tess Hake scored in the last minute of the match to force overtime, but the Cardinals fell 2-3. On Monday, Catholic faced off against Lycoming in another Landmark Conference matchup. Junior Bella Reyes scored, but the Cardinals fell 1-2. On Wednesday night, Catholic hosted Elizabethtown. Freshman Annalise Kubasko scored the first goal of her collegiate career, and the Cardinals fell 1-5. They will return to action this Saturday, October 18, on the road against Drew.

Football hosted Juniata in their first Landmark Conference game of the season. The Cardinals opened up the scoring off a 37-yard touchdown pass by freshman quarterback Charles Gulbin that found junior wide receiver Nole Henry in the end zone. Gulbin also found senior wide receiver Andrew Tabor for another touchdown later in the game. Freshman running back Chris Smith sealed the game with a two-yard rushing touchdown, and the Cardinals won 20-17. Junior linebacker Evan Chromy was named the Landmark Conference Defensive Athlete of the Week for his performance in the Cardinals’ comeback win. He had a career-high 13 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. The Cardinals will face off at home against Moravian this Saturday, October 18.

Men’s Swimming and Diving had their first meet of the season against Drew last Saturday. Junior Shawn Mashburn picked up victories in the 1000 Free and the 500 Free, and junior Teddy Tsamukis won in the 100 and 200 Back. Sophomore Benjamin Lutcher and junior John Holler also picked up first-place finishes in the 200 Breast and the 200 Free, respectively, and the Cardinals won the 400 Free relay. Freshman Gabriel Hermann and seniors Charles Connolly III and Jack Walsh claimed the top three spots in the 1-meter dive. The Cardinals won the meet 167-127. They will go on the road to face off against American this Saturday, October 18.

Women’s Swimming and Diving also opened their season with a meet against Drew last Saturday. The Cardinals picked up wins in the 200 medley relay and in the 400 Free relay. Junior Tara Wiarda finished first in the 100 and 200 Back, and senior Maura Sadowski came in first in the 1000 Free. Freshmen Anna Dymeck and Adriel Marrero had strong starts to their collegiate careers; Dymeck picked up wins in the 200 Back and the 200 IM, and Marrero won in the 200 Free. Sophomore Molly Foltz found first-place finishes in the 200 Butterfly and the 500 Free. The Cardinals won the meet 181-90. They will go on the road to face off against American this Saturday, October 18.

Women’s Soccer hosted Wilkes last Saturday as they celebrated their Senior Day. Senior Sam Cesario scored in her second game back from injury, and the match finished 1-1. On Tuesday night, the Cardinals went on the road to face Elizabethtown. Junior Katie Scully, senior Sam Cesario, and sophomore Kaitlyn Houri all found the back of the net for Catholic in a 3-1 victory. The Cardinals will host Drew this Saturday, October 18.

Men’s Soccer also hosted Wilkes last Saturday and celebrated their Senior Day. The Cardinals put up a convincing 3-0 performance, with goals by seniors Holden Wooding and Nick Licari and junior Azaria Tewodros. Tewodros was named the Landmark Conference Offensive Athlete of the Week for his contributions in the match. On Tuesday evening, the Cardinals hosted Elizabethtown in another Landmark Conference matchup. Junior Seth Michalak scored a late goal to give Catholic the 1-0 win. The United States Coaches ranked the Cardinals 23rd in their Top 25 poll. They will return to action this Saturday, October 18, at home against Drew.



