Cardinal Sports Report: October 2 to October 8

Image courtesy of Susie Blanchard.

By Griffin Cappiello

Men’s Cross Country competed in the Paul Short Run last Friday. Graduate student Joe Wolfe finished the 8k with a PR time of 25:42.7, the fourth-best time in program history. Juniors Joey Locke, Richard Harrington, and Joshua Leon also set new PRs. The Cardinals moved up to seventh in the US Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranking. They will next compete in the Inter-Regional Border Battle on October 18.

Women’s Cross Country also competed in the Paul Short Run. Freshman Olivia Sobkowicz finished the 6k with a time of 21:58:9, the second-best time in program history, and junior Laurel McMahon finished with a 22:53.7, the seventh-best time in program history. Freshman Brigid Cavanaugh and sophomore Erin Roche set personal best times. The Cardinals return to action in the Inter-Regional Border Battle on October 18.

Men’s Tennis competed in the ITA Southeast Regional Championships last weekend. Sophomore Lorenzo Neri played in the championship singles bracket and picked up a first-round win before falling to the number two seed in the second round. He became the first Catholic men’s player to win a singles match at ITAs and was named the Landmark Conference Athlete of the Week. The Cardinals return to action at home against Frostburg State this Saturday, October 11.

Volleyball picked up a 3-0 win last Friday in their first Landmark Conference match at home against Moravian. Freshman Juliette Cummings led the team with a career high 11 kills. On Saturday, the Cardinals hosted a tri-match against Wilkes and Salisbury. Catholic picked up back-to-back sweeps with another 3-0 victory over Wilkes. Cummings again led the team with a new career high 13 kills. The Cardinals fell 0-3 to Salisbury, with senior Erin Faughnan leading the team with 8 kills. Catholic returns to action this Friday, October 10, on the road against Lycoming.

Football played in their first Landmark Conference game of the season on the road against Wilkes. Freshman quarterback Charles Gulbin found senior wide receivers Andrew Tabor and John Maynes for touchdowns, but the Cardinals narrowly fell 13-15. They will return home this Saturday, October 11, for a game against Juniata.

Women’s Soccer picked up a big 5-0 Landmark Conference win last Saturday on the road against Moravian. Junior Alex Berish scored twice, and seniors Teighan Boyle, Peyton Coron, and Payton Hardy each scored once. Senior goalkeeper Ava Reiger collected her 26th career clean sheet, breaking the program shutout record. On Tuesday, the Cardinals picked up another big conference win, 8-0 at home against Goucher. Sophomore Caroline Aponte scored five goals, tying the program record for goals in a single game, and seniors Ava Gregorio and Faith Sawyer and junior Kelsie Price each scored a goal. The Cardinals will host Wilkes this Saturday, October 11, for their Senior Day match.

Men’s Soccer drew on the road in a Landmark Conference match against Moravian. Senior Holden Woodings scored his 20th career goal for the Cardinals to level the match at 1-1. On Tuesday, the Cardinals stayed on the road and faced off against Goucher. With goals from Woodings and junior Azaria Tewodros, as well as a Goucher own goal, Catholic picked up a comfortable 3-1 conference win. The Cardinals return home this Saturday, October 11, to host Wilkes in a Landmark Conference matchup.

Field Hockey found their first win of the season on Sunday against Moravian. Junior Lauren Keast found the back of the net for the Cardinals, and senior MaryKate Ardizzi scored in overtime to give Catholic the 2-1 win. Sophomore goalkeeper Ella Bowman was named the Landmark Conference Defensive Athlete of the Week for her performance in the match. On Wednesday, the Cardinals traveled to face off against Goucher and fell 0-2. They will return to action to play Wilkes on the road this Saturday, October 11.

Women’s Golf played in the Alvernia Fall Invitational on Tuesday. The Cardinals shot a 330 and finished first out of seventh teams. Senior Brooke Smith finished with a 73 (+1), the best round from any player on the day. She tied for the fifth-lowest round in program history. Senior Lauren Wright and junior Gabi Courtney tied for fifth place on the day, each shooting an 85 (+7), and sophomore Harper Capilli finished ninth with an 87 (+9). The Cardinals will return to action on October 17 at the Gettysburg Invitational.



