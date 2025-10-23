Cardinal Sports Report: October 16 to October 22

Image courtesy of Susie Blanchard.

By Griffin Cappiello

Volleyball hosted Drew in a Landmark Conference matchup last Friday. The Cardinals put up a dominant 3-0 sweep win, and senior Erin Faughnan and sophomore Julia Raab led the team with 10 kills each. On Saturday, Catholic hosted Scranton in another Landmark Conference matchup. The Cardinals fell 1-3, and Faughnan and Raab again led the team with 10 kills each. The Cardinals return to action this Saturday, October 25, at home against the Pratt Institute.

Women’s Golf played in the Gettysburg Fall Invitational last weekend. The Cardinals shot a 337 to finish first out of eight teams. Senior Brooke Smith shot an 80 for a third-place finish. The Cardinals’ final match of the fall season is this weekend, October 24 to October 25, at the Landmark Conference Preview.

Men’s Cross Country competed in the Inter-Regional Border Battle over the weekend. Senior Joe Wolfe ran a 25:40.0, a new personal best, to finish 40th out of 327 runners in the Men’s 8k DIII Champ race, and freshman Michael Brunet finished with a 26:06.8 in his first collegiate 8k. Junior Joey Locke, sophomore Shane Waring, and freshman Tim Sweeny all also locked in new personal bests. The Cardinals will return to action on November 1 in the Landmark Conference Championships.

Women’s Cross Country also competed in the Inter-Regional Border Battle. Freshman Olivia Sobkowicz ran a 22:02.7 to finish 16th out of 296 runners and to put up the fourth-best performance in program history, only one behind her personal-best performance earlier this month at the Lehigh Paul Short Run. Junior Laurel McMahon ran a 22:22.6, a new personal best, to finish 25th overall and to place her as the 3rd best runner in program history. Junior Alexa Grassi and freshman Erin Roche also ran personal best times. The Cardinals will return to action on November 1 in the Landmark Conference Championships.

Women’s Tennis went on the road to face off against Gettysburg. The Cardinals won in the two and three doubles spots to claim the doubles point. Freshman Annie Nemoy and junior Ava Niggemeier won their singles matches to give Catholic two more points, but the Cardinals could not pick up the last point and fell 3-4. They moved to 3-3 to wrap up the fall season.

Men’s Tennis also went on the road to play Gettysburg. The Cardinals claimed the doubles point with wins in the two and three spots. Seniors James Earwood and Diego Romo, sophomore Lorenzo Neri, and freshman Jake Hershey all picked up singles wins to give Catholic the 5-2 win. Neri was named the Landmark Conference Athlete of the Week for the second time this season, becoming the first athlete in the conference to win the award twice this fall. The Cardinals finished the fall season with a 5-1 record.

Field Hockey went on the road to face off against Drew last Saturday. The Cardinals put up an impressive 5-2 win, with two goals from sophomore Katie Flynn and one each from senior Mary Rojack and freshmen Sophia Gomez and Maya Gutierrez-Flores. On Wednesday evening, Catholic hosted Susquehanna, falling 1-5. The lone goal came from junior Bella Reyes, and sophomore goalkeeper Ella Bowman made a career-high 17 saves.

Football hosted Moravian last Saturday for their Cardinal Weekend game. Freshman quarterback Charles Gulbin found senior wide receiver Andrew Tabor in the end zone to open the scoring. Down 7-20 in the third quarter, senior defensive end Lawson Haylock came up with a strip sack, and junior linebacker Evan Chromy recovered to fumble at the Moravian 12-yard line. Gulbin again found Tabor in the end zone for a score. The Greyhounds muffed the ensuing kickoff, freshman John Brown recovered the ball on the Moravian 10-yard line, and junior running back Daequan Harvin rushed in for a touchdown. After missing the ensuing extra point, the Cardinals picked up some big stops to force overtime. Catholic stopped Moravian’s overtime possession, and Gulbin found Tabor for a third touchdown to win the game, 26-20, marking the first Catholic victory against Moravian in program history. Tabor was named the Landmark Conference Offensive Athlete of the Week. The Cardinals return to action this Saturday, October 25, on the road against Susquehanna.

Men’s Swimming and Diving competed on the road against cross-town rivals American. Junior Teddy Tsamukis finished first in the 100 freestyle with a personal best time of 47.56, and his brother, freshman Alexander Tsamukis, posted a personal best of 1:49.51 in the 200 freestyle, earning a third place finish. Sophomore Benjamin Lutcher finished first in the 100 breaststroke with a personal best time of 1:01.72, and freshman Gabriel Hermann finished first in the one-meter dive with a score of 244.87. The Cardinals fell 80-146. They will return to action this Saturday, October 25, at home against Scranton.

Women’s Swimming and Diving also went across town to face American. Freshman Anna Dymek took first place in the 100 butterfly with a personal-best time of 59:35. Junior Delainey Brandt finished first in the 100 breaststroke, one place ahead of Dymek, with a season-best time of 1:08.67. The Cardinals fell 53-155. They will return to action this Saturday, October 25, at home against Scranton.

Women’s Soccer hosted Drew last Saturday for their Cardinal Weekend game. The Cardinals picked up a dominant 4-0 win, with goals from seniors Peyton Coron, Isabel Doherty, and Sam Cesario, and a first career goal from freshman Reagan O’Mara. On Tuesday evening, the Cardinals went on the road to face off against Susquehanna. The match ended 1-0 with Doherty scoring the lone goal of the match, and senior goalkeeper Ava Reiger extending her record of most career shutouts in program history to 28. The Cardinals will return to action this Saturday, October 25, on the road against conference leaders Scranton.

Men’s Soccer also hosted Drew last Saturday. The Cardinals put up a convincing 3-0 performance, with two goals from junior Seth Michalak, who was named the Landmark Conference Offensive Athlete of the Week, and one goal from senior Holden Woodings. Woodings would score again in the Cardinals’ Tuesday night 1-0 victory at home against Susquehanna, extending his conference-leading goal total to 9. The Cardinals will return to action this Saturday, October 25, on the road against conference leaders Scranton in a highly anticipated first place versus second place Landmark Conference match.

For more information on all things Catholic Athletics, visit catholicathletics.com or follow @catholicu_cards on social media.