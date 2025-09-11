The Top 5 Best NBA City Edition Jerseys of All Time

Image courtesy of The Ringer.

By Sam Bergstrom

Since the 2017-18 season, every team from the National Basketball Association has released City Edition jerseys that are worn for a select number of games each year. These jerseys are not meant solely as a fashion statement; they also highlight the character of the cities that they represent. Jerseys may represent important city figures, highlight cultural aspects, or showcase the natural landscape around their home arena. The NBA has displayed many amazing City Edition uniforms, but there are certainly some that stand out from the rest. Here are my five favorite City Edition jerseys that not only hold significant meaning, but are also a spectacle for the eye to behold.

#5: The Valley (2020-21, 2021-22)

When the Phoenix Suns went on their 2021 finals run, it was pure cinema. This was not only because Devin Booker and Chris Paul were running the show, but also because they were wearing this jersey in the process. In this design, the Suns’ signature purple and orange colors mesh to reflect a vibrant mountainous sunset. Below it is the Phoenix skyline outlined in black, and the whole jersey is brought together by a soothing white font. Arizona’s valleys make up some of America’s finest scenery, and this is one of the finest jerseys a player can rock on the court.

#4: Bed-Stuy (2019-20)

This jersey worn by the Brooklyn Nets appeals to all the movie, music, and fashion lovers. Spike Lee may be a well-known Knicks fan, but he also directed the film Do the Right Thing, which is set in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant (Bed-Stuy for short). However, the Nets did not design this jersey based on Lee’s film; rather, they did it to honor the Notorious B.I.G. — also known as Biggie — one of the most famous figures to come out of Brooklyn and a native of Bed-Stuy. What makes this jersey stand out is the “Brooklyn camo” running down both the sides and along the collar that reflects the cultural diversity of the Brooklyn borough. This colorful camo complements the graffiti-like “Bed-Stuy” font beautifully, coming together to create a jersey with unmatched urban flare.

#3: Toronto’s Finest (2024-25)

Vince Carter was famously referred to as “half-man, half-amazing” for the inhuman athleticism he showcased during his NBA career. In the 2000 dunk contest, Carter pulled off a between the legs dunk that left everyone in awe of his leaping ability. It was only fitting that when Toronto retired his jersey number in 2024, they unveiled this jersey which shows a red raptor pulling off Carter’s iconic dunk while sporting his purple uniform — the same one Carter wore in the dunk contest. What makes this even cooler is that the dunking dinosaur was featured dribbling a ball on Toronto’s logo from the 1990s, making this like a double throwback jersey. The gold found on the basketball, Nike swoosh, and outline of the dinosaur are also very nice touches; they illustrate the royalty Carter became when he was enshrined forever in Raptors history.

#2: Purple Rain (2018-19)

The famous musician Prince once described his home state of Minnesota as being “so cold, it keeps the bad people out.” Well, the cold weather certainly kept the bad jersey designers out of the Timberwolves organization. The contrast of the light purple font on this dark purple jersey works to perfection. The ferocious “Wolves” font emulates the Purple Rain album cover font, with the numbers looking almost like the claws of a wolf. Deeper meaning can be found beyond the colors and font, as the pattern on the right shoulder represents the Purple Rain costume Prince wore whenever he performed on stage. The fact that the Timberwolves honored a hometown hero – while also creating an artistic masterpiece – is something truly rare to find.

#1: Vice Nights (2018-19)

I mean, come on. What is there not to like about this jersey? In 2017, the Miami Heat rocked a white jersey with the vice colorway and nobody thought that they could top it. Well, the next year they did just that. Even those who have never watched Miami Vice or played Grand Theft Auto: Vice City will admit that this is a beautiful jersey. The alternating hot pink & bright blue bring life to the dark black, representing a vibrant city that comes alive at night. The “Miami” script is also the most fire font on this list, as it adds even more swagger to the eye-popping colors. When Heat legend Dwyane Wade hit a game winner against Golden State (shown in picture above) in his final NBA season, he forever cemented both the legacy of his career and this astounding jersey.