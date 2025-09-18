The Long Walk is One of the Finest Stephen King Adaptations in Years!

Image Courtesy of Lionsgate

With the latest Conjuring film leaving a bad taste in my mouth, I decided to explore some other horrifying alternatives lurking in my local theaters. I eventually unearthed another Stephen King adaptation (the third one so far this year) directed by Hunger Games veteran Francis Lawrence. Thankfully, this film was a massive upgrade from last week, turning out to be one of the best adaptations of King’s novels yet!

The story is set in a dystopian America where thousands of teenage boys volunteer to participate in the Long Walk, an event where fifty of them will be randomly chosen to compete against each other. Each contestant must maintain a pace of at least three miles an hour or be executed, with this continuing until only one contestant remains. The winner will receive a cash prize and any given wish of their choosing, creating a massive incentive for people living in this dystopian world.

The premise alone is great, but the real heart of the film is its characters, all portrayed brilliantly by its wonderful cast. The protagonist, Ray Garraty (Cooper Hoffman), is introduced after being dropped off at the starting line, sharing a really emotional goodbye with his mother, Ginnie (Judy Greer). Soon enough, he befriends one of the contestants, Peter McVries (David Jonsson), with the two developing a beautiful friendship as the film progresses.

The film is smart in letting the audience have time to connect with so many of these characters, almost as if you’re walking alongside them. Every one popped on the screen, which makes the film all the more tragic when you eventually see them get killed later on. The film truly immerses the audience in the brutal— if not horrifying— nature of this dystopian world, as you are essentially watching so many of these characters live out their final days in this bloodcurdling event.

The cast though really elevates the film to a new level, providing some of the best performances I’ve seen all year! Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson are the absolute standouts, delivering the heart and soul of their movie. You truly believe the brotherly bond they develop on-screen, providing a lot of gut-wrenching emotional moments. Judy Greer also adds an emotional punch with her performance, making you really feel for Hoffman’s character. Mark Hamill was very entertaining to watch as well, portraying a cruel Major who monitors the event from his armored truck.

The cinematography was also quite phenomenal, if not for its utter simplicity. Lawrence was smart in choosing to have the camera focus purely on the characters, making you feel as if you’re walking with them. The dry, muddy look makes the film not only feel more grounded but also reflects the world these characters inhabit. Lawrence’s experience on the Hunger Games films is clearly reflected here, crafting a more brutal dystopian world that feels all the more real.

The film itself serves as a harrowing reminder to not let ourselves become numb to violence of any kind. The world presented here almost glorifies it, with the Long Walk televised on national TV and drawing in numerous spectators who want to watch either for the glory or the brutality of the event. I could not think of a better time for this film to come out, especially in the wake of so many displays of public violence today.

Spoilers Ahead:

The film does make some several deviations from the original novel, even going so far as to develop an entirely new ending. This is the only part of the film that I had trouble with, as I go back and forth between if it was executed well or not. Instead of McVries dying, it’s the other way around with Garraty sacrificing himself for Peter. In a quick act of vengeance, Peter asks for a rifle as his wish and uses it to murder the Major.

This new ending truly ties into the spirit of revolution and horrors of the reality these characters are forced to live in. It even serves as a callback to earlier in the film when Garraty said he would use his wish to kill the Major if he won, wanting to start a new revolution. There are even some points made of how much he is sacrificing for this, essentially leaving his mother to fend for herself. It almost reflects the heroic if not selfish sins of his father, who died out of pride instead of continuing to be the father figure Garratty desperately needed.

While this notion is rectified in the novel, the new ending also seems to tie into the more cyclical nature of violence and what one must do to inspire real change. In a society where violence is glorified, it almost makes sense that would be what draws attention and forces people to reconsider. It eerily reflects a lot of the philosophies presented in Andor, showcasing how much is sacrificed for a revolution. Either way, the film will deliver an unforgettable experience that will make audiences think long after the credits stop rolling.

Rating: ★★★★☆