September 9 – 15 Crime Blotter

By Patrick D. Lewis

Information for this crime report is taken only from official CUA Department of Public Safety and Emergency Management, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, and Metro Transit Police statistics, statements, records, and notifications, unless otherwise noted. Times of crimes and additional details are given where possible.

Property crime and domestic violence remained at normal to high levels in the area this week. An attempted robbery on Sept. 12 at the Brookland-CUA Metro station is being investigated by the Metro Transit Police.

September 9

Theft from Auto: 600 bl. Regent Pl., NE (6:43 p.m.)

Commercial Theft: 700 bl. Monroe St., NE (3:20 p.m.)

Domestic Violence: 100 bl. Michigan Ave., NE. 38-year-old Artecka Brown was arrested and charged with Simple Assault. She pleaded not guilty. (10:50 p.m.)

Fake License Plates: 4400 bl. Clermont Dr., NE. 48-year-old Dorian McNeill Gregory was arrested and charged with Counterfeit Tags (10:50 p.m.)

Fight: Brookland-CUA Metro Station (3:49 p.m.)

September 10

Theft from Auto: 1200 bl. Wynton Pl., NE (8:30 a.m.)

Residential Burglary: 1000 bl. Newton St., NE (5:30 p.m.)

September 11

Motor Vehicle Theft: 1300 bl. Perry St., NE (12:00 a.m.)

Reckless Driving: 900 bl. Jackson St., NE. 37-year-old Andre French was arrested and charged with Reckless Driving (10:50 p.m.)

No License: 2800 bl. 12th St., NE. 34-year-old Zenobia Fisher was arrested and charged with No Permit and Counterfeit Tags and several other traffic infractions. She pleaded not guilty. (3:35 p.m.)

September 12

Attempted Robbery: Brookland-CUA Metro Station (7:03 p.m.)

Warrant Service: 1000 bl. Tausig Pl., NE. 29-year-old David Ikbuke was arrested on a felony bench warrant (10:30 a.m.)

September 13

Speeding: North Capitol St., NE, and Fort Dr., NE. 28-year-old Isaiah Hopkins was arrested and charged with Speeding – 30 or over (5:45 p.m.)

September 14

Theft from Auto: 3600 bl. Harewood Rd., NE (3:59 p.m.)

September 15

Motor Vehicle Theft: 4400 bl. Clermont Dr., NE (2:58 p.m.)

Commercial Theft: 3400 bl. 8th St., NE (9:31 a.m.)

Assault: 100 bl. Michigan Ave., NE. 33-year-old Deon McMillian was arrested and charged with Simple Assault (3:10 a.m.)