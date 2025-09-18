Legendary Actor, Director and Activist Robert Redford Dies at 89

Image Courtesy of PBS

By Luis Zonenberg

It seems like Hollywood can’t catch a break amidst a week of devastating losses. To add to this ever-expanding list now is the loss of iconic and legendary film star, Robert Redford. One of the most prominent leading figures in the 1970s, Redford had a legendary career starring in and eventually directing classic films like Ordinary People and The Milagro Beanfield War. He even became the founder of the Sundance Film Festival, which now stands as the largest Independent Film Festival in the United States!

Redford was born on August 18, 1936 in Santa Monica, California, to Martha Woodruff Redford and Charles Robert Redford Sr., an accountant. Redford’s family lived in Van Nuys while his father worked in El Segundo, with them traveling to Austin, TX often to visit his maternal grandfather. Redford even credited how his childhood in Texas gave him his love of nature and, from that, his environmentalism. Redford went as far as describing himself as a “bad student” in high school, instead finding inspiration in art and sports.

After graduating from Van Nuys High School in 1954, he attended the University of Colorado Boulder for roughly a year and a half. The drinking problem he developed at the university ended up losing him his scholarship, and he was later expelled from the school. After doing some lengthy traveling in Europe, he returned to the states to study painting at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York. He eventually took classes at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, graduating in 1959.

Redford’s acting career began soon afterwards, working both on stage and in television. He made his Broadway debut in 1959 with Tall Story, albeit a minor role to say the least. He even made his film debut in the film adaptation of Tall Story a year later, reprising the same role, although he went uncredited. That same year, Redford began appearing as a featured guest star in numerous series like Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Perry Mason, The Untouchables and The Twilight Zone.

Afraid of being seen as a typical blonde male stereotype, Redford turned down numerous roles in films such as The Graduate and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? He would later find his groove in George Roy Hill’s Butch Kassidy and the Sundance Kid, seeing him paired for the first time with the legendary Paul Newman. The film was a huge success and catapulted him to being an overnight star! Redford would eventually reunite with Newman for The Sting in 1973, with the film cementing his stardom and even earning him the Oscar for Best Actor the following year.

Redford longed to work behind the scenes, making his directorial debut with the drama Ordinary People in 1980. The film went on to become one of the most critically and publicly acclaimed films of the decade, with famed film critic Roger Ebert declaring it “an intelligent, perceptive and deeply moving film”. He would star alongside Meryl Streep in Sydney Pollack’s Out of Africa, with the film eventually winning seven Oscars, including Best Picture. Redford would not direct again until The Milagro Beanfield War in 1989, with the film receiving less acclaim and success than his other films.

Redford would continue experimenting with his filmmaking style throughout his career, gaining mixed results with films like Quiz Show and The Legend of Bagger Vance. In addition to directing, Redford continued to work simply as an actor and even found a way to entertain a new generation of audiences years later. Wanting in on the more modernized style of filmmaking, he agreed to portray the antagonist Alexander Pierce in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. This instantly made him recognizable to a new generation of moviegoers, continuing to star in films like Pete’s Dragon and the Netflix drama Our Souls at Night.

Redford announced his retirement in August of 2018, although he would later regret this action. In an interview with People magazine, Redford commented, “I think it was a mistake to say that I was retiring because you never know.” His last on-screen appearances were in 2018 and 2019 respectively, with his roles in The Old Man and the Gun and a small cameo in Avengers: Endgame. Redford also served as an Executive Producer on the series Dark Winds, even having a small cameo in the season 3 premiere earlier this year.

Redford died in his sleep on September 16, 2025 at his home in Sundance, Utah, at the age of 89. Many people in the industry have since paid tribute, including his frequent co-star, Jane Fonda. “It hit me so hard when I read that Bob was gone,” Fonda wrote. “I can’t stop crying. He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way. He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for.”

Meryl Streep even commented, “One of the lions has passed. Rest in peace my lovely friend.” Redford may be gone, but his legacy will surely remain intact as people will continue to honor his memory for years to come.