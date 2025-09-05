Illegal Sports Streaming Site Streameast Shut Down

Image courtesy of iStock.

By Griffin Cappiello

On Wednesday, the world’s largest illegal sports streaming platform, Streameast, was shut down, according to a leading US-based anti-piracy coalition.

The shutdown of the platform, which received 1.6 billion visits per year across 80 associated domains, was orchestrated by the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), a coalition of various media and entertainment organizations, in collaboration with Egyptian law enforcement authorities.

“ACE scored a resounding victory in its fight to detect, deter, and dismantle criminal perpetrators of digital piracy: by taking down the largest illegal live sports platform anywhere,” Charles Rivkin, Chairman of ACE and CEO and Chairman of the Motion Picture Association (MPA), said in a press release. “With this landmark action, we have put more points on the board for sports leagues, entertainment companies, and fans worldwide.”

Streameast provided unauthorized access to sporting events, most notably to top European soccer leagues, such as the English Premier League, the Spanish La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League.

In recent years, streaming rights for these top competitions have been distributed to various platforms, leading to soccer fans needing at least eight different subscription services to watch each of the top fifteen competitions. Meanwhile, the combined subscription price to use these eight services has increased by 57% from the 2019-20 season to the 2024-25 season.

Those who did not want to — or could not — pay turned to other methods. Enter Streameast, which reached 136 million monthly visitors, primarily originating from the US, Canada, the UK, the Philippines, and Germany.

“Dismantling Streameast is a major victory for everyone who invests in and relies on the live sports ecosystem,” said Ed McCarthy, COO of the DAZN Group, a member of the ACE coalition. “This criminal operation was siphoning value from sports at every level and putting fans across the world at risk.

In addition to soccer, Streameast also provided illegal access to American sports leagues, including the National Football League (NFL), the National Basketball Association (NBA), the National Hockey League (NHL), and Major League Baseball (MLB), as well as to pay-per-view boxing, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), and motorsports, such as Formula One. Even NBA superstar LeBron James was caught using the platform while courtside at a game.

“This action swiftly dismantled what was once one of the largest illegal sports streaming operations in the world, and I applaud the Egyptian authorities for their partnership,” said Larissa Knapp, Executive Vice President and Chief Content Protection Officer for the MPA. “It’s further proof that no piracy network is beyond the reach of coordinated global enforcement.”

All Streameast sites will redirect visitors to the ACE “Watch Legally” page, though they reported to The Athletic that they are aware of a number of copycat sites that are attempting to impersonate Streameast and take advantage of gaps in the market.

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with the shutdown.

“RIP Streameast man,” said X user @B_Marsh92 in a post that received over four thousand likes. “Painted as criminals by the media now, but heroes to sports fans everywhere [by] providing access to watch stuff when entertainment networks kept charging asinine amounts of money to watch our favorite teams and sports.”

“They call it ‘illegal streaming,’ but the real crime is pricing working people out of the game,” said user @PulseOrbit in a post on X that received over six thousand likes. “Fans build the culture, not billion dollar networks. They shut down Streameast to protect profits, not people, because in this system, money is sacred, not community.”