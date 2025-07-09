Proposed New Monroe Street Apartments Cause Controversy

By Patrick D. Lewis



An application for a new 6-story apartment building on Monroe Street is generating controversy among Brookland residents. Many say the building as proposed is too large, not keeping with the community’s feel, will cause traffic and safety problems, and doesn’t contribute enough to the neighborhood.

The site at 901 Monroe Street, NE, has been vacant for several years since the closure and demolition of commercial buildings that used to occupy the lot. A developer, 901 Monroe Street LLC, part of Horning and the Menkiti Group, now plans to build a six-story apartment building there, which would also offer a few retail spaces. A portion of the apartments would be income-restricted housing.

Residents of the neighborhood, though, are split over their reaction to the proposal. While some residents believe the development will have a positive effect on the neighborhood, others say the large building will not be in keeping with the feel of Brookland. Dozens of citizens have written letters to the DC Government supporting or opposing the plan.

Those in opposition also say the building will have little retail space, which means it will not contribute much to the local economy while the owners of the property collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in rent each month. Residents also cited concerns about vehicle traffic going to the from the building, which they say would massively increase safety concerns for pedestrians crossing Monroe Street, and are worried that already-scarce street parking spaces would be taken up by apartment dwellers. Only 53 parking spaces are planned for the building, which will have well over 200 apartment units.

ANC 5B, which represents the area, has filed a resolution supporting the development. However, the letter of support also urged the developers to make several changes to the proposal to allay concerns around traffic, retail, and more. The Brookland Neighborhood Civic Association similarly stated they support the development of the site but have concerns about the plan as it stands now.

Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker also supports development of the site. In a statement to The Tower, his office said, “The Councilmember encourages neighbors to fully participate in the Zoning Commission’s process for making determinations in the proposed development at 901 Monroe St NE. He is eager to see this vacant and fenced-off lot transformed into a location that delivers benefits to all community members, the most important of which is additional housing. Our office also appreciates the steps the project team has taken to try to activate Monroe St NE in response to community input.”

This is not the first time proposed development of the site has led to controversy. Developers first filed a proposal with the Zoning Commission in 2012. Years-long fighting between the developers and residents ended with a DC Court of Appeals ruling against development. The original plan included much more retail space, something the new plan did not have at all in its first form. A few retail suites were added to the plan recently in an attempt to soothe residents’ opposition.

The Zoning Commission will continue to consider the application.