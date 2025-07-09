June 24 – July 7 Crime Blotter

Image courtesy of Patrick D. Lewis

Information for this crime report is taken only from official CUA Department of Public Safety and Emergency Management, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, and Metro Transit Police statistics, statements, records, and notifications, unless otherwise noted. Times of crimes and additional details are given where possible.

This reporting period saw a continued trend of property crimes, especially involving vehicles, in the area. Violent crime remains low, with most violent incidents being domestic in nature.

June 24

Theft: 4500 bl. Fort Totten Dr., NE. 21-year old Jackeline Mendoza was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Theft as well as a warrant from Maryland. Mendoza pleaded not guilty (6:00 p.m.)

Theft from Vehicle: Unit bl. Michigan Ave., NE (12:15 p.m.)

Theft from Auto: 1000 bl. Bunker Hill Rd., NE (8:54 a.m.)

Commercial Theft: 3500 bl. 12th St., NE (5:06 p.m.)

June 25

Theft from School: 1100 bl. Michigan Ave., NE (2:00 p.m.)

June 26

Theft from Vehicle: 1300 bl. Quincy St., NE (2:06 p.m.)

June 27

Assault: 1000 bl. Quincy St., NE. 27-year old Devanne Goodall was arrested and charged with Simple Assault (1:18 a.m.)

June 28

Assault: 600 bl. Monroe St., NE. 39-year old Thomas Adams was arrested and charged with Assault w/ Intent To Commit Any Other Offense (10:35 p.m.)

June 29

Motor Vehicle Theft: 1000 bl. Michigan Ave., NE (9:08 p.m.)

Reckless Driving: Fort Dr., NE and North Capitol St., NE. 33-year old Clenso Brannon was arrested and charged with Reckless Driving and Speeding (2:53 a.m.)

Felony Threats: 100 bl. Michigan Ave., NE. 29-year old Chicara Middleton was arrested and charged with Threat To Kidnap or Injure a Person and pleaded not guilty (3:35 p.m.)

June 30

Robbery: Quincy St., NE and 9th St., NE. The suspect fled the scene on a Lime scooter and was described by MPD as a Black male, around 20 years old, 5’ 11”, wearing a black hoodie with white lettering and black pants. The suspect implied he had a firearm but did not produce one. (11:03 p.m.)

Motor Vehicle Theft: 100 bl. Victor St., NE (3:00 p.m.)

Felony Threats: Unit bl. Hawaii Ave., NE. 20-year old Xavier Wood was arrested and charged with Threat To Kidnap or Injure a Person and pleaded not guilty (5:00 p.m.)

July 1

Motor Vehicle Theft: 1300 bl. Monroe St., NE (9:24 a.m.)

July 2

Residential Theft: 3200 bl. 7th St., NE (6:30 a.m.)

Theft from Vehicle: 2800 bl. 12th St., NE (3:15 p.m.)

July 3

Arrest: 100 bl. Michigan Ave., NE. 18-year old Marquis Bryant was arrested on a Custody Order (7:40 p.m.)

July 4

Theft from Vehicle: 4600 bl. 6th Pl., NE (7:59 a.m.)

Arrest: 4300 bl. Harewood Rd., NE. 67-year old Barbara Jones was taken into custody on a warrant for Failure to Appear (10:30 a.m.)

Assault with a Deadly Weapon: 4500 bl. 6th Pl., NE. A male suspect assaulted the victim during an argument and displayed two firearms, threatening to shoot the victim. (6:00 p.m.)

July 5

Metro Incident: A person was hit by a train at or near the Brookland-CUA Metro station and was transported to the hospital. WMATA did not respond to a request for comment and a spokesperson for D.C. Fire and EMS said she was unable to provide any information. (10:18 p.m.)

July 6

None

July 7

Felony Threats: 600 bl. Hamlin St., NE. 59-year old Esther Harris was arrested and charged with Threat To Kidnap or Injure a Person (2:20 a.m.)

Assault: 1300 bl. Kearny St., NE. 18-year old Michelle Smith was arrested following a disturbance and charged with Simple Assault and Attempted Threats To Do Bodily Harm (3:00 p.m.)

Unlawful Entry: 800 bl. Monroe St., NE. 63-year old James Collins was arrested and charged with Unlawful Entry (1:53 a.m.)

Destruction of Property: 100 bl. Hawaii Ave., NE. 25-year old Deronte Poteat was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Destruction of Property (9:29 p.m.)

Residential Burglary: Unit bl. Girard St., NE (2:01 p.m.)

Motor Vehicle Theft: 1000 bl. Kearny St., NE (8:16 p.m.)