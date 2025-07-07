Congressional Intern Shot Dead In Downtown DC

Image courtesy of The Washington Post

By Patrick D. Lewis

A Massachusetts college student and congressional intern was shot and killed in downtown Washington DC Monday evening. Police are still searching for multiple suspects and say the victim was not the intended target.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to calls for a shooting in the 1200 block of 7th St., NW. The location is near the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is blocks from Mount Vernon Square.

Officers located a 16-year old male, an adult female, and an adult male with gunshot wounds at the scene. All three were transported to the hospital, where 21-year old Eric Tarpinian-Jachym died the next day.

Tarpinian-Jachym was a rising senior at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and was majoring in finance with a minor in political science, according to news station WWLP. He was serving as an intern in the office of Representative Ron Estes (R-KS).

In a statement, Estes said, “I will remember his kind heart and how he always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile. We are grateful to Eric for his service to Kansas’ 4th District and the country. Please join Susan and me in praying for his family and respecting their privacy during this heartbreaking time.”

MPD said they believe “multiple suspects” got out of a car and opened fire on a group of people, hitting Tarpinian-Jachym and two others. Detectives do not believe Tarpinian-Jachym was the intended target.

Police continue to investigate the triple shooting and ask anyone with information to contact MPD. Tips may be eligible for a $25,000 reward.