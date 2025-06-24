The Life of Chuck is a Poignant, Powerful Story for the Ages

Image Courtesy of Neon

By Luis Zonenberg

In the sprawling summer blockbuster season, it’s easy for plenty of smaller-scale films to fall under the cracks. Amidst all the giant action movies and superhero epics set to release, I still wish to highlight some more grounded features that will be coming out over the summer. What better way to start this trend than with the latest Stephen King adaptation, the Life of Chuck.

The story centers around Charles “Chuck” Krantz (played by Tom Hiddleston, Jacob Tremblay and Benjamin Pajack) as he navigates the trials and tribulations of life. From learning dance in middle school to working as a middle-aged accountant, Chuck seems to leave an impact on everyone he meets. So much so that the universe even seems to come to an end while on his deathbed.

Considering the movie is based on an 80-page short story, I was impressed by how well it was written. The movie is very well structured to follow in a reverse chronological story format, beginning with Act Three and concluding with Act One. This really allows the the context of the story to be slowly revealed to the audience and leave them in a shroud of mystery so they can put the pieces together. It allows the audience to grow an interest in finding out more about Chuck and when the time comes, they reward the viewers for their patience.

The acting was simply phenomenal, with Benjamin Pajak and Tom Hiddleston turning in a fantastic performance as the titular Charles “Chuck” Krantz. They understand the pure simplicity, as well as the heart and soul of his character. Other supporting leads like Mark Hamill, Mia Sara, Carl Lumbly and Karen Gillan also help anchor the film with their grounded performances. Even Mathew Lillard, despite having one scene in the film, brings a powerful performance that really tugs at your heart.

The photography was quite beautiful to look at as well, with each act cleverly shot in a different aspect ratio (the relative size of the frame). Any point in the film felt like a beautiful canvas brought to life, rich in both color and sentiment. The photographer clearly knew how to capture not only the scale of impending doom and dread, but also the more quiet and intimate moments that define a person in their ordinary lives.

If I were to pinpoint any real problems within the film, I could only boil it down to two factors; one of which being the tone. At times it felt really emotional and timely, but other times it felt like watching a more unhinged version of A Christmas Story. For instance, I felt Nick Offerman made for a terrific narrator for the film but there were parts that clearly did not need his narration for the tone greatly contrasted with what his demeanor brought to the scene.

Despite the few flaws I can find though, it is hard not to recommend such a beautiful and emotionally resonant movie like this. Considering this is especially coming from director Mike Flanagan, most notable for his horror films like Oculus and Doctor Sleep, I was impressed to find his recent departure from the genre to be as heartfelt as it is. Defying the conventional norms of storytelling, the Life of Chuck creates an emotional experience that will leave viewers simply breathless.

The Life of Chuck is now playing in theaters.

Rating: ★★★★ ½