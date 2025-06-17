Proposed Nursing, Social Work School Merger Cancelled

One aspect of the initial plan for the restructuring would have seen the merging of the Conway School of Nursing and the National Catholic School of Social Service (NCSSS). However, the June 6 email indicated that this merger has been cancelled due to issues raised during the development of the final restructuring plan.

Image Courtesy of The Catholic University of America

By Anthony Curioso

Per a June 6 email to the entire university community from President Peter Kilpatrick, the academic reorganization that the CUA administration has been developing since January will officially take effect on July 1.

The email described this restructuring as a “consultative process…with deans, faculty, and staff” designed to “create more agile academic structures built for innovation and discovery.”

One aspect of the initial plan for the restructuring would have seen the merging of the Conway School of Nursing and the National Catholic School of Social Service (NCSSS). However, the June 6 email indicated that this merger has been cancelled due to issues raised during the development of the final restructuring plan.

In an email, Karna Lozoya, Vice President for University Communications, issued a statement regarding the cancellation of the merger between the Nursing and Social Work schools.

“Both the Conway School of Nursing and the National Catholic School of Social Work engaged in a collaborative and transparent evaluation of the proposed merger,” the statement read. “While the consultation revealed areas of potential synergy, it was determined that the necessary conditions for such a substantial organizational change were not present. Ultimately, the proposal was withdrawn, and both schools will maintain their distinct identities and administrative structures.”

Michael McCarthy, a rising senior social work major and former Student Government Association (SGA) Senator for NCSSS, commented on his gratitude for the cancellation of the merger between NCSSS and the Nursing School.

“The National Catholic School of Social Services has a legacy stretching back to 1918, and needless to say, the school has been through a lot and survived,” McCarthy said. “I would hate to see it end over a century later in a merger.”

The June 6 email also emphasized that students will not experience significant changes at their level. The restructuring plan aims to preserve all current degree programs offered at Catholic University, and all current faculty members will retain their academic appointments. Additionally, the email stressed that there would be no need for what it described as “physical relocations.”

Kilpatrick concluded his email by advising that all students with questions about how these changes affect them, regardless of which school they are enrolled in, should contact their respective academic advisors.