Pixar’s Elio Dazzles Both the Eye and the Heart

Image Courtesy of Disney

By Luis Zonenberg

In the last few years, Disney has greatly suffered from diminished box-office returns and a real downgrade in the quality of its films. Even Pixar seemed to suffer from this as well, with films like Lightyear and Elemental failing to connect with many audiences. The release of Inside Out 2 last year proved to be a massive win for the company, but it left many wondering if Pixar could continue replicating the same magic that won over so many in the past. The answer might lie in their latest animated venture, Elio.

The story focuses on Elio Solis (Yonas Kibreab), an eleven-year-old boy who yearns to escape Earth and be abducted by aliens. After creating a ruckus at the airbase his Aunt Olga (Zoe Saldaña) works at, Elio gets his wish and is whisked onboard an alien spacecraft. After being mistaken for the leader of Earth, Elio soon finds himself helping the aliens negotiate with the deadly Lord Grigon (Brad Garrett) as he prepares for war.

When taking into account all the lackluster Pixar films in recent years, I was impressed by how creative and fun this film turned out to be. It definitely took a while to get going, with the first few minutes seeming to juggle the tone it was striving for. It soon struck a good balance once the story got going, bursting with excitement and laughter that results in a strong message which will certainly get people tearing up.

The performances from the voice cast were stellar across the board, with Kibreab proving to be a charming and likeable lead as Elio. He strikes a good balance between the drama and laugh-filled antics throughout the film, really bringing his character to life. Brad Garret was also amazing as the terrifying Lord Grigon, with Zoe Saldaña anchoring the more emotional parts of the film. Remy Edgerly was the real standout as Glordan, Lord Grigon’s son, as he brought much needed energy and laughter to the film.

The animation was absolutely gorgeous to look at, with its style very reminiscent of Pixar’s Luca. The visual look perfectly complemented the zany energy of the movie, roaring to life with all the creative designs and movements of the different aliens. The beautifully unique designs of each alien truly matched the energy of their respective characters, adding to both the drama and comedic elements of the film.

Speaking of which, the humor of this movie worked really well once the aliens came into play. The creative ways they misunderstood separate parts of Earth culture or Elio trying to convince them of his diplomatic skills. The comedy truly comes to life with the pairing of Elio and Glordan, making it so much more enjoyable to watch. The comedy may not have always blended well with the drama in the opening, but it really strikes a good balance as the film went on.

With all the past lackluster entries of recent memory, I was pleasantly surprised to find how enjoyable this film was. Its heart is in the right place, with the animation and voice performances helping elevate the antic energy as well as the drama. The film may have its flaws, but they are no match for the film’s heart and soul. Ramping up the spectacle of a cosmic adventure, Elio is a welcome return to form for Pixar.

Elio is now playing in theaters.

Rating: ★★★★☆