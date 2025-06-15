May 27 – June 9 Crime Blotter

D.C. Police respond to an incident at Monroe Street Market on June 2. Image courtesy of Patrick D. Lewis

By Patrick D. Lewis

Information for this crime report is taken only from official CUA Department of Public Safety and Emergency Management, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, and Metro Transit Police statistics, statements, records, and notifications, unless otherwise noted. Times of crimes and additional details are given where possible.

Violent crime remained an issue during this reporting period, with 10 robberies, a stabbing, and other assaults and domestic violence incidents as well as vehicle and property crime.

On June 10, MPD announced they had arrested two 16-year-old boys for a series of armed robberies and carjackings across the city, including several crimes near campus in Brookland that happened between May 2 and May 31.

May 27

Disorderly Conduct: Brookland-CUA Metro station. 39-year old Chicara Middleton was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct – Disrupting a Public Conveyance (3:00 p.m.)

Theft from Vehicle: 400 bl. Michigan Ave., NE

May 28

Armed Robbery: 6th St., NE, and Franklin St., NE. Two Black male suspects armed with an assault-style rifle robbed a victim and fled in a silver SUV (10:41 a.m.)

Robbery: 1200 bl. Monroe St., NE. A Black male wearing a black hoodie and gray vest fled the scene (11:41 a.m.)

Commercial Theft: 300 bl. Hawaii Ave., NE (12:37 a.m.)

May 29

Robbery: 1000 bl. Otis St., NE. Police issued a lookout for a Black male, 17 years old, wearing a black ski mask and gray hoodie and driving a black sedan with heavily tinted windows (4:24 p.m.)

Robbery: 300 bl. Hawaii Ave., NE. Police issued a lookout for two Black males wearing all black clothes and masks (12:00 a.m.)

May 30

Motor Vehicle Theft: 4500 bl. Fort Totten Dr., NE (3:52 a.m.)

Robbery: 300 bl. Hawaii Ave., NE

May 31

Robbery: 3500 bl. 12th St., NE. MPD later arrested two 16-year-old boys in this and other cases.

June 1

Stabbing: 2800 bl. 5th St., NE. A victim was stabbed multiple times and transported to a hospital. The suspect lookout was for a Black male, 5’ 4”, wearing a black and white shirt, black pants, and a ski mask, wearing a cartoon character backpack and armed with a knife (7:30 p.m.)

Armed Carjacking: 3500 bl. 12th St., NE. Two suspects stole a moped and iPhone at gunpoint and fled the scene (9:08 p.m.)

Theft from Vehicle: 4200 bl. Harewood Rd., NE (2:10 p.m.)

Theft from Vehicle: 300 bl. University Dr., NE (4:29 p.m.)

Theft from Vehicle: 3600 bl. Harewood Rd., NE (2:30 p.m.)

Motor Vehicle Theft: Unit bl. Hawaii Ave., NE (4:11 p.m.)

June 2

Police Activity: 600 bl. Michigan Ave., NE. MPD responded for a welfare check (2:30 p.m.)

June 3

Theft: 2800 bl. 8th St., NE (3:09 p.m.)

June 4

Assault: 100 bl. Michigan Ave., NE. 21-year old D’Eandre Moyer was arrested and charged with Simple Assault (2:00 p.m.)

Arrest: 3000 bl. Hawthorne Dr., NE. 33-year old Fredreka Watson was arrested and charged with Simple Assault based on an arrest warrant for an incident in March that occurred at Bunker Hill Middle School in which Watson chased, beat, and injured a school employee following a dispute (8:40 a.m.)

Fugitive: 2900 bl. 7th St., NE. 43-year old Charlotte Harmon was arrested on an assault warrant from Maryland (6:40 a.m.)

Assault: 1200 bl. Monroe St., NE. 63-year old Darryl Outlaw was arrested and charged with Simple Assault (2:00 a.m.)

Metro Fare Evasion: Brookland-CUA Metro station. 21-year old Amir Acree was arrested and charged with Metro Fare Evasion (11:06 a.m.)

June 5

Armed Robbery: 10th St. and Franklin St., NE. Two Black males dressed in black and armed with a gun fled the scene (4:09 a.m.)

June 6

Theft from Vehicle: 400 bl. Michigan Ave., NE (3:00 p.m.)

Assault: 3900 bl. 10th St., NE. 49-year old Wood Purcell was arrested and charged with Simple Assault (8:41 p.m.)

Motor Vehicle Theft: 4900 bl. 7th St., NE (12:01 a.m.)

Motor Vehicle Theft: 4700 bl. 10th St., NE (1:30 a.m.)

June 7

Robbery: 900 bl. Newton St., NE. OEM reported four suspects wearing black fled in a blue sedan (7:56 a.m.)

June 8

Robbery: 1300 bl. Newton St., NE (8:25 p.m.)

Theft from Vehicle: 4200 bl. Harewood Rd., NE

Theft from Vehicle: 3900 bl. Harewood Rd., NE

June 9

None