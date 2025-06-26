June 10 – 23 Crime Blotter

Photo by Patrick D. Lewis.

By Patrick D. Lewis

Information for this crime report is taken only from official CUA Department of Public Safety and Emergency Management, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, and Metro Transit Police statistics, statements, records, and notifications, unless otherwise noted. Times of crimes and additional details are given where possible.

This reporting period saw continued vehicle-related property crimes. Fortunately, violent crime dropped, with only one robbery and an assault with a deadly weapon reported.

June 10

Motor Vehicle Theft: 200 bl. Webster St., NE (12:51 a.m.)

Motor Vehicle Theft: 700 bl. Monroe St., NE (6:13 a.m.)

Theft from Vehicle: 1300 bl. Kearny St., NE (12:28 p.m.)

June 11

Theft from Vehicle: 3400 bl. 12th St., NE (12:21 p.m.)

June 12

Theft from Vehicle: 4000 9th St., NE

June 13

Drug Possession: 12th St., NE and Franklin St., NE. 41-year old Demetrius Pate was arrested and charged with misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance (6:01 p.m.)

Theft from Vehicle: 100 bl. Urell Pl., NE

June 14

Commercial Theft: 600 bl. Michigan Ave., NE (4:50 p.m.)

Motor Vehicle Theft: 3200 bl. 8th St., NE (5:15 p.m.)

Motor Vehicle Theft: 3900 bl. 7th St., NE

June 15

None

June 16

None

June 17

Robbery: 800 bl. Monroe St., NE. MPD described two Black male and one unknown race male suspect in black clothes (7:44 p.m.)

Theft: 100 bl. Michigan Ave., NE

Assault: Brookland-CUA Metro station. MTPD responded for an assault report (7:09 p.m.)

June 18

None

June 19

None

June 20

Crash With Injury: Michigan Ave., NE and 4th St., NE. DCFEMS and MPD responded to a crash between a truck and an e-bike. The e-bike rider was transported to the hospital conscious and breathing and the crash is under investigation, according to an MPD spokesperson (7:50 a.m.)

Assault With A Deadly Weapon (ADW): 5100 bl. 8th St., NE (2:01 a.m.)

June 21

Assault: 1200 bl. Monroe St., NE. 64-year old David Spencer was arrested and charged with Simple Assault, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Attempted Threats. He pleaded not guilty. (5:25 p.m.)

June 22

Motor Vehicle Theft: 1600 bl. Otis St., NE (11:16 a.m.)

Theft from Vehicle: 400 bl. Michigan Ave., NE (10:30 a.m.)

Vehicle Break-in: 900 bl. Upshur St., NE. 46-year old Edwin Wilson was arrested and charged with Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle (1:08 a.m.)

Weapons Offense: 4800 bl. North Capitol St., NE. Officers conducted a traffic stop for a window tint violation and found a firearm on the driver. 25-year old Bryan Santos Mejia was arrested and charged with Carrying A Pistol Without A License, Felon In Possession of a Firearm, Unregistered Firearm, Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device (3:55 p.m.)

June 23

Motor Vehicle Theft: 400 bl. Taylor St., NE (9:02 a.m.)

Commercial Theft: 3800 bl. 12th St., NE (3:20 p.m.)

Assault: 3200 bl. 8th St., NE. 23-year old J’whan Simpson, 22-year old Devaryia Simpson, and 29-year old Kwaneisha Watson were all arrested and charged with Simple Assault (12:50 a.m.)