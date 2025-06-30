How to Train Your Dragon Refreshingly Soars to Some New Peaks

Image Courtesy of Universal Pictures

By Luis Zonenberg

With Disney having a monopoly on their live-action remakes of animated classics, it was inevitable that other companies would jump on the money wagon. Following the success of Disney’s live-action Lilo and Stitch film, Dreamworks came ready with their first live-action remake, How to Train Your Dragon. Unlike past live-action remakes, this film had the advantage of the original co-director, Dean DeBlois, returning to the director’s chair for this film, which proved to be the film’s best asset.

The story focuses on Hiccup Haddock III (Hudson Thames), an awkward teenage viking with a huge dragon-sized problem. After a deadly dragon raid, Hiccup fails to kill a dreaded Night Fury, but soon finds himself forming an unlikely bond with the dragon. While he is busy learning more about his scaly friend, he is stuck being ridiculed in dragon-fighting training while his father, Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler) set sail with a crew of vikings in search of the dragon nest.

The film pretty much hits the same beats as the original, with the main difference being in the execution. DeBlois masterfully utilizes the format to better gauge the emotions of the cast, helping add plenty of nuance and charm to their performances. Having DeBlois return to the director’s chair was arguably the most brilliant movie the company could have made, with his presence clearly felt in every frame of the film.

While the overall performances were alright to watch, Hudson Thames greatly impressed me in his portrayal of Hiccup. While he may not beat the awkward charm of Jay Baruchel’s portrayal of Hiccup, he makes this performance all his own and gets you invested in this nerdy but likeable character. Gerard Butler was the real highlight though as Stoick the vast, reprising his role from the original film. He adds a lot more depth with his performance and adds a lot more weight to this remake.

The photography was rather sup-bar when it came to showing the overall beauty and landscapes of Berk. At least when it came to the more heavy action-set pieces, they clearly knew when to stage the camera and help immerse the audience in it. The picture expanded to fit the giant IMAX screen I saw it on whenever the heavy hits dropped and definitely helped make it much more of an enjoyable viewing experience.

I was impressed by the practical sets and design of Berk, helping make it feel more realistic as the characters run around on-screen. I will say though that it couldn’t help but look rather cheap, reminiscent of a small part of a theme park. Even the costumes ranged from looking okay to rather cool, adding to the rather cheapness of the overall practical setting. I will note that it did add to the more over-the-top nature of the film, adding a bit of a rustic charm of its own.

The VFX of the overall dragons were very captivating to watch, with their sleek re-designs making them much more intimidating when compared to the original film. The animation on the scales and wingspan of the creatures really helped in selling them as a threat, especially when interacting with their live-action counterparts. While they may not always blend in with the practical environment, they do fit the overall tone of the movie and remain incredibly pleasing to look at.

While this film may not beat the original for sheer creativity and wit, it is able to work out its own magic. I walked in with the mindset of this as more of a “director’s cut”, which made it more of an entertaining watch. The performances and practical setting add plenty of charm to the film, with the CGI-heavy dragons even proving to have a strong presence as well. Under the assured direction of Dean Deblois, this remake of How to Train Your Dragon soars with its likeable cast of characters and charming effects, even if the story is a little too familiar for some.

How to Train Your Dragon is now playing in theaters.

Rating: ★★★ ½ of five