Dune Director Denis Villeneuve to Helm Next James Bond Film

Image Courtesy of Screen Daily

By Luis Zonenberg

Ever since people got to say goodbye to Daniel Craig’s Bond in No Time to Die, audiences have been waiting to see what lies next for the iconic spy. No word has been said on the matter after Amazon acquired the rights to the franchise, with many rumors hinting at Christopher Nolan being eyed for the director. After years of silence though, Amazon finally announced who will be directing their first Bond film.

Hot off his success with Dune: Part Two, Amazon confirmed that Denis Villeneuve will be directing the next James Bond film. This marks a huge win for the franchise, with Villeneuve currently cementing himself as one of the best directors currently working. He won over many audiences with his mature style and sophisticated storytelling with his recent films Sicario, Arrival and Blade Runner 2049. After the massive success of his last two Dune films, it’s easy to see why he was chosen for such a daunting task.

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM studios, commented, “we are honored that Denis has agreed to direct James Bond’s next chapter. He is a cinematic master, whose filmography speaks for itself.” Hopkins further went on to say that Denis “has delivered compelling worlds, dynamic visuals, complex characters, and—most importantly—the immersive storytelling that global audiences yearn to experience in theaters.”

Variety reported that Villeneuve was quick to speak on the matter, saying, “I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come.” Villeneuve was clearly ecstatic about the decision, but noted the difficulty that comes with it. “This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor.”

Amy Pascal and David Heyman, who will serve as producers for the next film, also chimed in on the official announcement. They commented that, “Denis Villeneuve has been in love with James Bond movies since he was a little boy. It was always his dream to make this movie, and now it’s ours, too. We are lucky to be in the hands of this extraordinary filmmaker.”

Hopkins furthered the sentiment, going on to say that, “James Bond is in the hands of one of today’s greatest filmmakers and we cannot wait to get started on 007’s next adventure.”

While no casting updates or story details have yet to be released, we can only speculate what will come next for the iconic character. With the franchise spanning 25 films in over 60 years, it is hard to see this juggernaut dying anytime soon. As Villeneuve works on the highly anticipated Dune: Messiah, audiences can look forward to the next film now knowing the franchise’s future is in safe hands.