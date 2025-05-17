Update: Man Arrested After Crash Leaves Graduating CUA Student, Others Seriously Hurt Day Before Commencement

Photo by Patrick D. Lewis

By Patrick D. Lewis

A 42-year-old man is in custody and several people are hospitalized after a drunk driver caused a three-car crash that also involved pedestrians just feet away from Catholic University’s campus on Friday evening. Injuries are serious but not believed to be life-threatening. A CUA student set to graduate Saturday was among the injured.

Around 6:09 p.m. on Friday, May 16, a three-car crash happened in the 3800 block of Harewood Rd., NE, near the intersection with Michigan Avenue and the entrance to the National Shrine and CUA’s campus. At least two pedestrians were struck by one of the vehicles involved. A police officer at the scene said several people were transported to the hospital.

One of those injured was identified by university Vice President for Communication Karna Lozoya as CUA undergraduate student Elizabeth Bender, a nursing major from the class of 2025.

In an email, Lozoya said, “We are deeply concerned about the incident that occurred yesterday evening on Harewood Road following our Baccalaureate ceremony, where two family members of Elizabeth Bender, one of our graduating nursing students, were struck by a vehicle while crossing the street.”

The statement continued, “The two family members are currently receiving medical care, and our thoughts are with the student and her family during this difficult time.”

Police arrested 42-year-old Anthony Robinson at the scene. Robinson was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of an open container of alcohol, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Officers investigating at the scene believed Robinson was intoxicated, according to a police report. Officers also found a bag with a white powdery substance in the vehicle which later tested positive for Cocaine base, according to court filings.

The suspect was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Robinson has been arrested several other times over the past few years, including for domestic violence, narcotics possession, and driving violations.

Lozoya said the accident spotlights concerns the university has about road safety around Catholic’s campus.

“This incident highlights the ongoing safety concerns regarding traffic speed on Harewood Road. The safety of our campus community and visitors remains our highest priority, and we will continue to work with city officials and the Department of Transportation to address these serious concerns,” she said. “We urge all drivers to observe posted speed limits, especially in areas with high pedestrian traffic.”

The crash came as the university Baccalaureate Mass was being held in the Basilica and the day before Commencement where Bender was scheduled to graduate. Several other schools in the neighborhood were also holding end-of-year ceremonies at the time. D.C. Police, D.C. Fire and EMS, CUA Campus Police and Emergency Management, CUA Campus Ministry, and CUA Campus Activities personnel all responded to the scene.

Robinson appeared in court Saturday and was ordered held on no bond. No further updates regarding the condition of the victims were available.