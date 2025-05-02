Study Songs: Album Recommendations For Your Finals Week Grind

Photo by Tim McGuire

By Tim McGuire

It’s that time of year again! Long days of studying accumulate into a tiring few weeks, but it can become a little more bearable with some nice tunes in the background. However, it may be difficult to find that perfect album to keep you motivated without it being too distracting. Luckily, as The Tower’s current music aficionado, I know a thing or two about the best study soundtracks. Allow me to make some suggestions for your rotation these last few weeks!

Jazz

The most popular genre people turn to for working is jazz, and it’s easy to hear why. Jazz has developed a sophisticated reputation in its rich history due to the complexity and creativity of its artists. Despite how limitless the famed American genre is, it’s easily accessible–especially for studying–through its older, foundational albums that provide a calming and suave atmosphere. An additional bonus is that most jazz albums tend to be instrumental, without any lyrics to get in the way of your train of thought. I would recommend listening to albums like Kind of Blue by Miles Davis, Monk’s Music by Thelonious Monk, and Mingus Ah Um by Charles Mingus to get in the groove for studying this semester.

Video Game Soundtracks

In the same realm of instrumental music (for the most part), video game soundtracks can provide an extra kick to any motivation you have remaining. The music was made with the intent for gamers to focus on their task at hand, which also unintentionally makes it great music to study to. Even Nintendo recognized this since they recently released their own streaming platform that hosts their own soundtracks. Of course, you will most likely have to tread through your options before landing on a good soundtrack, which fortunately means there is a large variety to choose from. My recommended soundtracks would be Minecraft, The Mario Kart series, and Ace Attorney. (Note: Not all video game soundtracks are available on streaming platforms. YouTube is always your most likely bet.)

Foreign (Language) Music

If you still desire to have someone singing in your songs but get easily distracted by lyricism, there’s a simple solution. Listening to music in a language you don’t understand can make the singer’s voice just another instrument in the song. For these albums, you may have to do some digging around early in order to find one that suits your style, but it is a rewarding cultural experience. The most popular artists and songs today mostly come from English-speaking countries, so finding new music outside of that comfort zone is a fun way to expand your musical horizons while finding that perfect study album. My recommended albums are De Todas Las Flores by Natalia Lafourcade (Spanish, Mexico), Ágætis byrjun by Sigur Rós (Icelandic, Iceland), and Our Garden Needs Its Flowers by Jess Sah Bi & Peter One (French/Guro, Ivory Coast).

Motivational

Have you ever stopped working on something for a second just to stretch your back and enjoy your music? Sometimes, when you have to work on an extensive assignment, it’s best to let the music take the wheel and help push you to completing it. While they may arguably be distracting, albums that are long and jam packed with energy can give you just what you need to make it out of finals intact. My recommendations for this genre type are Songs In The Key Of Life by Stevie Wonder, RENAISSANCE by Beyonce, and What’s Your Pleasure? (The Platinum Pleasure Edition) by Jessie Ware.

Good luck with all your finals, Cardinals!