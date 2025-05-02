Sinners Combines a Batty Story with a Killer Soundtrack

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

By Luis Zonenberg

If you thought our Halfway to Halloween horror-thon was over, then think again! The horror-thon is still going strong, with many terrifying options to choose from. Death of a Unicorn served as a nice appetizer to open up the season, but I figured it was about time to go for a main course. With all the hype surrounding Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, I figured I’d take a bite and see if it lives up to all the buzz.

The story focuses on twin brothers Elijah “Smoke” Moore and Elias “Stack” Moore (both played by Michael B. Jordan) opening up a juke joint in their hometown in Mississippi. They pick up their cousin, Sammie (Miles Caton), as well as drunk pianist Delat Slim (Delroy Lindo) for their main act. Things soon go awry when they attract the attention of the mysterious Remmick (Jack O’Connell), who offers to free them all from death and persecution; he just asks that they let him inside.

The film itself is a celebration of the blues and African culture that just happens to have vampires. The movie has clear commentary on the concept of freedom and what a community really is, with the story clearly inspired by From Dusk till Dawn. The first half of the film builds up the bulk of the story, setting the scene while gathering a colorful cast of characters in the process. The vampires make it even better, though, injecting some fresh new blood into the film, so to speak.

The cast was very fun to watch, with Michael B. Jordan leading a two-man act on his own. The twins are very well-defined, each one played with subtlety and nuance. Miles Caton also helped anchor the film with a fun yet emotional performance as Sammie. Jack O’Connell was the real standout, though, as Remmick, giving an enjoyably energetic yet terrifying performance. Delroy Lindo, Wunmi Mosaku, Hailee Steinfeld, and Jayme Lawson were also great in their supporting roles.

The cinematography was simply breathtaking, especially in IMAX! The scenes rotate from an ultra-wide landscape to a ginormous canvas of dancing and bloodcurdling terror. The scenes were very well lit, allowing the camera to capture the depth of the shadows and beauty of the natural sunlight. The IMAX shots left me awe-struck, with the vampiric dance number serving as the visual highlight of the reel.

Speaking of dancing, the music in this film was amazing! It truly feels like a celebration of music, focusing mostly on the blues and Irish jigs. The juxtaposition of the two helps drive home the stark differences between the vampires and the terrified survivors stuck inside the sawmill. Now, while I do appreciate having legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy help out with the music, I was a real sucker for the cover of the Rocky Road to Dublin, which left me clapping and singing along the whole time.

The film was set in 1930s Mississippi, and I believed every second of it. From the costumes to the beautiful landscapes, I really felt transported to that particular place in time. The way the characters speak and interact with each other helped set the scene as well, evoking key aspects of the time period. Considering this was Ryan Coogler’s first period piece, I’d say he knocked it out of the park!

Word of mouth has quickly spread about the film, and for good reason! The movie is exceptionally well-crafted and an absolute blast to watch. From the fantastic visuals to the film’s energetic soundtrack, this is a true cinematic experience that people should be rushing to see! Boasting toe-tapping music and stunning visuals, Sinners is a bloody good time thanks to its killer story and star-studded cast.

Sinners is now playing in theaters.

Rating: ★★★★★