Multiple People Injured In Crash Just Off Campus; Police Investigating

Police investigate a serious crash just off campus. Image courtesy of Patrick D. Lewis

By Patrick D. Lewis

Note: An update on this story can be found here.

Multiple people were hurt in a serious vehicle accident on Harewood Road, just off campus near the entrance to the National Shrine, on Friday evening. D.C. and campus police are on scene investigating and multiple people were taken to the hospital.

At least three cars were involved in the crash, one of which was very badly damaged and the other two seriously damaged. Multiple people were hurt and transported to the hospital, according to a police official, but it was not immediately known if injuries were life-threatening. Some reports indicated that pedestrians were struck by a vehicle, but that could not immediately be confirmed.

CUA Campus Activities, Emergency Management, and Campus Ministry staff arrived at the scene shortly after the Metropolitan Police Department and D.C. Fire and EMS Department.

Harewood Road is closed for the investigation as of around 7 p.m. It is not known what led to the crash or if a severe thunderstorm that happened just before it was a factor.

The crash happened as the Catholic University baccalaureate Mass was wrapping up and as several neighborhood institutions held their commencement ceremonies.

Officers investigate the crash. Photos by Patrick D. Lewis