Meet the New Editor-in-Chief

Image Courtesy of Maggiemae Dethlefsen

By Elliana Arnold

With the spring semester coming to a close, The Tower is excited to welcome Maggie Dethlefsen as the new Editor-in-Chief for the upcoming academic year! The newspaper’s staff elected Dethlefsen on April 3, 2025, and they are excited to welcome her into the position.

Dethlefsen is a rising senior politics pre-law major with minors in social work and philosophy from Phoenix, Arizona. She has written for The Tower every year since her freshman year, and she currently serves as the Sports Editor.

Beyond assisting with publishing and section edits, she has worked hard to strengthen her relationships with the other editors and writers by volunteering to pick up extra work to support her fellow staff members, encouraging writers to aspire for more leadership positions in the future, and overall contributing towards creating a fun, collaborative environment.

“The Tower has been something that has helped me to feel welcomed and a part of the CUA community,” Dethlefsen shared. “It is filled with amazing people who have helped me grow and strengthen my skills in a variety of aspects and who have also become close friends.”

Dethlefsen has already been strategizing for next year’s success since The Tower’s work begins over the summer. From vigorous fundraising efforts to fostering more communication between writers and editors, she is ready to hit the ground running.

“I really hope to make The Tower the ultimate best it can be,” she commented. “My vision for a well-funded, highly efficient, and collaborative organization for next year is going to be based upon my plans to implement office hours for writers to work with editors, to create a detailed fundraising campaign, and to work with our Arts and Entertainment staff and Digital Content Editor to innovate new ways to engage our audiences through videos and social media content.”

The current Editor-in-Chief, Katherine Plunkett, a senior anthropology and art and design major with a minor in Italian, looks forward to seeing how Dethlefsen will carry on The Tower’s work and legacy for the new year.

“It has been so great working with Maggiemae for the past three years on The Tower,” Plunkett said. “I am so excited to see what she does next and wish her all the best!”

After three years of hard work and dedication, Dethlefsen will be leading the ship next year, and the staff is excited to welcome her to her new role!