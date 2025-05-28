May 13 – May 26 Crime Blotter
Image courtesy of Patrick D. Lewis
By Patrick D. Lewis
Information for this crime report is taken only from official CUA Department of Public Safety and Emergency Management, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, and Metro Transit Police statistics, statements, records, and notifications, unless otherwise noted. Times of crimes and additional details are given where possible.
Welcome to this edition of the crime blotter. Violent crime was lower for this period, but robberies and other violent crime did continue near campus, as well as property crimes, especially involving vehicles.
May 13
- Theft from Vehicle: 1000 bl. Bunker Hill Rd., NE (3:00 p.m.)
- Theft: 3800 bl. 12th St., NE (12:48 p.m.)
- Theft from Auto: 600 bl. Michigan Ave., NE (12:00 p.m.)
- Unlawful Entry: 800 bl. Monroe St., NE. 34-year old James Demeyers was arrested and charged with Unlawful Entry (10:21 p.m.)
May 14
- Theft: 4300 bl. 12th St., NE. 58-year old Zandria Scott was arrested and charged with First Degree Theft (10:00 a.m.)
May 15
- Theft from Vehicle: Unit bl. Hawaii Ave., NE (1:00 p.m.)
May 16
- DUI/Crash with Injuries: Harewood Rd., NE and Michigan Ave., NE. See our reporting here.
- Robbery: Brookland-CUA Metro station. MTPD responded to a snatch robbery (2:40 p.m.)
May 17
- Armed Carjacking: 4800 bl. Fort Totten Dr., NE (4:09 p.m.)
- Unlawful Entry: 400 bl. Taylor St., NE. 33-year old Mark Melton was arrested and charged with Unlawful Entry (4:34 a.m.)
- Assault: 4800 7th St., NE. 62-year old Kip Rice was arrested and charged with Simple Assault (2:17 p.m.)
- Assault: 700 bl. Monroe St., NE. 27-year old Denise Hester was arrested and charged with Simple Assault (12:23 a.m.)
May 18
- Theft from Vehicle: 300 bl. Hawaii Ave., NE (5:38 p.m.)
May 19
- None
May 20
- None
May 21
- Commercial Theft: 3600 bl. 12th St., NE (2:15 p.m.)
May 22
- Theft from Vehicle: 2800 bl. 12th St., NE (4:54 p.m.)
- Armed Carjacking: 1000 bl. Taussig Pl., NE. Two suspects with handguns demanded the victim’s keys to a moped and fled. (10:24 p.m.)
May 23
- Theft from Vehicle: 400 bl. Michigan Ave., NE (2:15 p.m.)
- Theft from Residence: 800 bl. Taylor St., NE (5:49 p.m.)
- Armed Attempted Sexual Assault: Bates Rd., NE and John McCormack Rd., NE. An armed suspect attempted to sexually assault the victim. MPD special investigations detectives are investigating (7:41 p.m.)
May 24
- None
May 25
- None
May 26
- Armed Robbery: Randolph St. and 9th St., NE. OEM reported three suspects in a silver SUV, possibly a Honda, robbed a victim at gunpoint. One suspect had a rifle. (6:44 a.m.)
- Commercial Theft: 3800 bl. 12th St., NE (8:52 p.m.)