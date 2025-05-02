Doctor Who: The Well is Ncuti’s Best Episode Yet! 

Image Courtesy of Disney Plus

Another week in the TARDIS means another monster for the Doctor to fight off. Continuing right off from the events of “Lux,” we see the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Belinda (Varada Sethu) now transported to a mining colony where all contact has been lost. Working with a group of troopers led by Shaya Costallion (Caoilfhionn Dunne), they find the sole survivor, a frightened deaf cook named Aliss (Rose Ayling-Ellis).

As the story progresses, the crew soon uncovers a mysterious alien entity attached to Aliss that kills anyone who steps behind her. Further investigation makes the Doctor realize that he’s faced that entity before, a long time ago when the planet was once referred to as “Midnight”. Fearing the entity could escape into space, the Doctor and the crew work to get it off Aliss while preventing anyone else from dying.

The twist of this being a secret sequel to “Midnight” was utterly brilliant to say the least! Russell T. Davies and Sharma Angel-Walfall crafted a really smart script, chock full of suspense and awe. This is a true return to form, at least in terms of horror, for the show and proves that they can still keep audiences on the edge of their seats throughout the entire episode.

The supporting characters introduced here are nothing too special, with the exceptions of Shaya and Aliss. Shaya is the most interesting character of all the troopers, juggling with her responsibilities as their leader while also trying to get rid of the creature by any means necessary. Aliss is a real standout though, with the audience immediately sympathizing with her plight as she merely longs to go home to her daughter.

The acting from everyone is quite spectacular though, with Rose Ayling-Ellis serving as the absolute stand-out! Her timid yet emotional performance is quite moving, never letting the audience doubt for a second how terrified her character is. Caoilfhionn Dunne is also a nice welcome addition, with her portrayal of Shaya adding much more tension to the plot. Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu continue to have great chemistry, both working well together and with the rest of the supporting cast as well.

While the episode itself might not quite reach the heights of “Midnight,” it is a good step forward in the right direction for the show. The season definitely had a bumpy start with “The Robot Revolution,” but this strong follow-up to “Lux” definitely shows this season’s legs might just be ready to start sprinting. Finding the Lovecraftian horror in the unknown threat, “The Well” is a suspense-driven masterclass of sheer thrills and Whovian antics.

Rating: 9/10