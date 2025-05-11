CUA Students Overjoyed by the Election of Pope Leo XIV

Image Courtesy of Patrick D. Lewis

By Anthony Curioso and Patrick D. Lewis

Upon the May 8 announcement that the College of Cardinals had elected Robert Cardinal Prevost OSA as Pope in the 2025 papal conclave and that he had taken the name Pope Leo XIV, there was palpable energy and excitement among Catholics worldwide.

Arguably, one of the most electric atmospheres following this announcement was that on the CUA campus, where the news of white smoke at the Sistine Chapel – the indicator of a new Pope having been elected – came at 12:16 p.m. Eastern Time.

Anthony Graf, a rising senior musical theater major who served as Residence Minister for Walton House this year, commented on his thoughts when he heard of the white smoke.

“I was on my way to the 12:30 p.m. Mass in the Law School when I saw the news,” Graf said. “It made me so excited to offer the Mass for our new Pope, whoever it was.”

Due to the timing of the white smoke, the 12:05 p.m. Mass in the St. Michael the Archangel Chapel was in progress when news of the election reached the CUA campus. Faustina Bernardy, a freshman politics major, described the moment when participants at this Mass discovered that we had a new Pope.

“Father Ceslaus was giving his homily, and it was all about leadership, so it was really beautiful,” Bernardy said. “He said, ‘I am hearing that we have a new leader, we have a new Pope,’ since someone was on ‘Pope-watch’ during Mass and gave a thumbs-up to Father Ceslaus; we all erupted in cheers and then prayed a Hail Mary for the guidance of the new Pope.”

One reason for the strong reaction across campus to the announcement is that Leo XIV is the first Pope from the United States, having been born and raised in a suburb of Chicago, Illinois.

Many who watched the announcement in the lounge above Murphy’s on campus, and others who watched elsewhere in DC, exemplified this sentiment by chanting “USA! USA! USA!” upon hearing the news.

Anastasia Rao, a rising senior biomedical engineering major who served as Residence Minister for Millennium South this year, commented on her joy at the election of Leo XIV.

“The fact that the new Holy Father is an American filled me with pride and joy, and it was great to be with the community when he was announced,” Rao said. “He seems very engaging and inviting, and I look forward to praying for him.”

The University community attended a watch party for the papal announcement in the lounge above Murphy’s Grill in the Pryzbyla Center, which was more crowded than it would typically be during final exams week. Later in the day, the daily 4:45 p.m. Rosary and 5:10 p.m. Mass were offered in thanksgiving for Leo XIV’s election.

During the 5:10 p.m. Mass, Father Bernard Knapke, the Chaplain for Worship and Mass celebrant, stressed the Church’s universal nature and reminded attendees that Jesus established the Church to embrace the world in love. He concluded the homily by giving three critical pieces of advice for the coming days.

“First, you ought to avoid scouring for information about our new Pontiff, and instead focus on finishing your exam week,” Father Bernard said. “You should also pray for the Holy Father in the coming days, and pray that he may receive the gifts of the Holy Spirit.”

Newly inaugurated Student Body President Michael Kish, a rising senior business and philosophy major, offered his thoughts on Pope Leo XIV and the reaction on campus.

“I am absolutely thrilled about Pope Leo, especially as Pope Leo XIII is my favorite Pope,” Kish said. “People on campus were going crazy, Murphy’s was packed, and this is really exciting.”

Many people eagerly await more clues as to whether Leo XIV will carry the Church in the same direction as his predecessor, Pope Francis, or bring the Church in a new direction.