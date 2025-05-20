CUA Celebrates the Class of 2025 at the Annual Commencement Exercises

Image Courtesy of @catholicuniversity via Instagram



By Anthony Curioso

Do you remember your college’s Commencement?

The CUA class of 2025 had its Commencement Ceremony on May 17, officially marking the end of their tenure as students of the University. Here is a brief recap of the events in which new graduates were honored, beginning on the Thursday before the official Commencement ceremony.

Thursday, May 15

On Thursday, May 15, graduates and guests gathered for the 9:30 a.m. Pinning Ceremony for Conway School of Nursing graduates in the Crypt Church at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. The Pinning Ceremony was followed by the Athletics Awards banquet at 3 p.m. and the ceremony when doctoral graduates received their hoods at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 16

The day began at 10 a.m. in Caldwell Auditorium with the induction ceremony for the university’s chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, an honor society of which CUA is among the ten percent of universities in the United States with a chapter.

The University’s Honors Convocation followed the Phi Beta Kappa induction ceremony at 11 a.m. in the Upper Church of the Basilica.

The first students recognized were the graduates who completed at least one course sequence from the University Honors Program curriculum. Then, students who received individual awards from their academic departments received recognition. Students who received multiple departmental awards received all of these concurrently.

The Baccalaureate Mass followed the Honors Convocation, beginning with a procession at 3:45 p.m.

Several graduating students served in various capacities at the Baccalaureate Mass, including as altar servers, lectors, and additional voices to supplement the University Schola Cantorum, which provided music for the Mass.

Father Aquinas Guilbeau, the University Chaplain and Baccalaureate Mass celebrant, took time during his homily to reflect on the beauty of these graduates attending Mass with their peers as both their first and last activities as CUA students. He also called attention to the world’s introduction to Pope Leo XIV and the Holy Father’s public appearances.

“What better time than now to do as Pope Leo does and pray like St. Augustine?” Father Aquias said.

At the end of the Mass, graduates who will enter service, religious life, or the armed forces received a blessing as they embark on the next steps in their journey.

Saturday, May 17

The Commencement Ceremony began at 9:30 a.m. on May 17 with a procession to the east steps of the Basilica. Once all the students and faculty members were seated, Father Aquinas led an opening prayer, specifically asking everyone present to pray for the healing of graduating senior Elizabeth Bender and two members of her family, who had been seriously injured in a car accident after leaving the previous day’s Baccalaureate Mass.

Following the opening prayer and the National Anthem, University President Peter Kilpatrick presented the President’s Award, the highest honor bestowed upon a graduating senior, to politics major Maevis Fahey and business major David Fritz III.

President Kilpatrick then conferred honorary degrees to six prominent social leaders, including Bishop Robert Barron, the commencement speaker, who followed his honorary degree conferral with his commencement address.

Bishop Barron’s speech reflected on his graduation from CUA in 1982 and was an opportunity for him to thank the members of support systems who showed up for each graduate this year. He concluded by advising graduates to make their lives a gift to others and to pray the “Veni Sancte Spiritus” prayer.

Following Bishop Barron’s speech, graduating students walked the stage – first those receiving bachelor’s degrees, then those receiving master’s and doctoral degrees. This was a new procedure for 2025, aimed at ensuring graduates and their friends and families could all see everyone walk the stage.

After President Kilpatrick’s closing remarks, the ceremony ended with singing the CUA Alma Mater and a closing prayer from Father Aquinas.

Immediately following the main Commencement ceremony, graduates went to receptions for their respective academic schools in various locations across campus. There, they received their diplomas and celebrated their achievements with their families, friends, and professors.