CatholicU Remembers Pope Francis

Canonization Mass of Blessed Junipero Serra with Pope Francis at The Catholic University of America and Basilica Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. September 23, 2015.

Courtesy of The Catholic University of America

By Thomas Saacks

The global Catholic Church finds itself mourning the passing of Pope Francis on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025. Following the announcement of his passing, the church entered a period of mourning, recently seeing the burial of the late Pope in Rome’s St. Mary Major Basilica as according to his wishes. The virgin mother has always held a role of importance to Francis, such as when he visited our campus to see the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception during his trip to the United States in 2015.

Pope Francis long had health issues, requiring the partial removal of a lung in his younger years. In the months preceding his passing, the Pope was hospitalized for double pneumonia, among other issues. It was announced by the Vatican he passed as a result of a stroke and heart failure.

In response to the news of the passing, University President Peter Kilpatrick encouraged the CatholicU community to follow Francis’s guide and “reject the ‘disposable culture’ that would have us treat people as mere objects to be manipulated or as obstacles on our path to power.”

Services were held on campus to mourn Francis, with black shroud still draped over the entrances to St. Vincent’s Chapel a week later. A portrait and memorial has also sat in the center of the Pryzbyla center during this time to honor the late Pope.

Matthew Nichols, a current sophomore at Catholic and Knights of Columbus member, shared his thoughts on Francis’ passing, “I’m really sad about it. He’s the only pope I remember in my lifetime, and I fear the change in direction which could follow. He’s done a lot of change in positive ways that I think is important.”

Former CatholicU President John Garvey was an early champion of Pope Francis following his election to the papacy a decade ago. Former Tower correspondent Regina Conley quoted his remark that “I expect him to be an excellent role model – his piety, humility, and love for the poor and disadvantaged are examples for all of us to emulate.”

CatholicU is blessed to have received the pope during his time in the United States. Here, Francis met a crowd of over 25,000 on the Basilica lawn. He canonized Junipero Serra, the first canonization on US soil. With much enthusiasm, Pope Francis spoke to those who were gathered. Then Tower correspondent Marjan Koffa reported CatholicU student Valentina Cordova’s excitement to hear him speak.

“I’m a fan of Pope Francis and the things he preaches,” Koffa stated. “I think he is a revolutionary thing for the Catholic Church.”

Francis centered dignity at the heart of his pastoral approach to the papacy. A direction both championed and criticised, he advocated for the rights of immigrants, prisoners, victims of war, victims of climate change, and opened dialogue with the Catholic LGBTQ+ community.

With the Pope laid to rest in a simple tomb bearing only his name, “Franciscus,” the Catholic Church will soon hold a conclave to elect its next leader. Several people have been speculated as likely candidates and it remains to be seen whether the College of Cardinals will pick an ideological successor to Francis or choose a new direction.

It is with heavy hearts the CatholicU community mourns the passing of Pope Francis. Setting a large example on how we are called to live as Catholics, his impression looms large for a man of humble stature.