April 29 – May 12 Crime Blotter: Violent Crime Rises Near Campus

Image courtesy of Patrick D. Lewis

By Patrick D. Lewis

Information for this crime report is taken only from official CUA Department of Public Safety and Emergency Management, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, and Metro Transit Police statistics, statements, records, and notifications, unless otherwise noted. Times of crimes and additional details are given where possible.

Note: Blotters will be published every two weeks through the beginning of the Fall semester.

The Summer crime rise is here, both on and near campus and across the city. Several robberies and carjackings occurred near campus this reporting period, along with a rash of stolen vehicles and other property crimes. At least two of the robberies were of Catholic University students. No injuries were reported. An electric scooter that a CUA student had parked behind Mullen Library was stolen on the evening of May 8. The case is being investigated by CUA Campus Police and MPD.

April 29

Harassment: Brookland-CUA Metro station (12:11 p.m.)

Motor Vehicle Theft: 700 bl. Decatur St., NE

April 30

Robbery: Regent Pl. and Chancellors Way, NE. Three suspects robbed a victim of his phone and wallet before fleeing. The victim is a CUA student (11:10 p.m.)

Robbery: Monroe St. and 10th St., NE. OEM reported a person was robbed by two male suspects (12:53 p.m.)

Motor Vehicle Theft: 100 bl. Fort Dr., NE

May 1

Robbery: 7th St. and Hamlin St., NE. Two suspects aimed a handgun at the victim and stole his property before fleeing. The victim is a CUA student (8:50 p.m.)

Theft from Business: 3400 bl. 8th St., NE (10:15 a.m.)

Robbery: 10th St. and Otis St., NE. Two black males aimed handguns at the victim and stole her purse before fleeing (12:19 a.m.)

May 2

Robbery: Brookland-CUA Metro station. OEM reported a person was robbed by four juvenile suspects (12:20 p.m.)

Theft from Vehicle: 400 bl. Michigan Ave., NE (4:30 p.m.)

Public Intoxication: Brookland-CUA Metro station. A subject was arrested for Public Intoxication (8:16 p.m.)

Motor Vehicle Theft: 4800 bl. North Capitol St., NE

Theft from Vehicle: 3200 bl. 4th St., NE

May 3

Armed Carjacking: 12th St. and Newton St., NE. OEM reported that a vehicle was carjacked by two armed suspects (12:47 a.m.)

Commercial Burglary: 3400 bl. 8th St., NE (3:47 a.m.)

Disorderly Conduct: 900 bl. Quincy St., NE. 48-year old Mikey Whitlow was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct and Noise at Night (3:05 a.m.)

May 4

None

May 5

None

May 6

Motor Vehicle Theft: Unit bl. Victor St., NE (7:06 p.m.)

May 7

Motor Vehicle Theft: 4800 bl. Fort Totten Dr., NE (4:56 p.m.)

Assault: Brookland-CUA Metro station. MTPD responded to an assault report (10:36 p.m.)

May 8

Assault: 600 bl. Monroe St., NE. 24-year old Jonathan Rauenhorst was arrested and charged with Simple Assault (5:40 p.m.)

Drug Dealing: Unit bl. Hawaii Ave., NE. According to court documents, crime suppression officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with the wrong license plate and discovered narcotics, Marijuana laced with narcotics, and drug dealing paraphernalia and cash. 23-year old Akeem Momoh was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent To Distribute A Controlled Substance and Felony Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana (7:17 p.m.)

Motor Vehicle Theft: 1500 bl. Kearny St., NE (6:44 a.m.)

Motor Vehicle Theft: 100 bl. Webster St., NE (8:21 a.m.)

Theft: Mullen Library. An electric scooter parked behind the library was stolen. The case is being investigated by Campus Police and MPD, according to the D.C. police report (11:10 p.m.)

May 9

Panhandling: Brookland-CUA Metro station. MTPD cited a suspect for panhandling (8:59 a.m.)

Drug Violation: Brookland-CUA Metro station. MTPD cited a suspect for Public Consumption of Marijuana (9:12 a.m.)

May 10

Motor Vehicle Theft: 800 bl. Taylor St., NE (2:07 p.m.)

Motor Vehicle Theft: 3900 bl. 7th St., NE (10:56 a.m.)

Destruction of Property: 100 bl. Victor St., NE. 37-year old Sean Plummer was arrested and charged with Defacing Public or Private Property (9:29 a.m.)

Wanted Fugitive: 2800 5th St., NE. 46-year old Brian Hensley was arrested on warrants (12:15 p.m.)

Assault: 1000 bl. Kearny St., NE. 31-year old Alicia Jackson was arrested and charged with Simple Assault (2:00 a.m.)

May 11

Armed Carjacking: Harewood Rd., NE and Taylor St., NE. OEM reported three males carjacked a Nissan at the intersection just off campus and fled the scene. MPD described two of the suspects as Black males armed with handguns (3:00 a.m.)

Motor Vehicle Theft: 600 bl. Girard St., NE (12:24 p.m.)

Assault on Police/Reckless Driving/DUI: 100 bl. Taussig Pl., NE. Officers observed a vehicle driving recklessly and stopped the driver after he parked his car a moment later. The driver was intoxicated and resisted arrest. He later assaulted officers while being checked for injuries at a local hospital and made threats towards them, according to allegations in a court filing. 25-year-old Rahim Ballard was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, Operating a Vehicle While Impaired, Reckless Driving, Resisting Arrest, Attempted Threats To Do Bodily Harm, Threats To Do Bodily Harm, and Possession Of An Open Container of Alcohol in a Vehicle (2:41 a.m.)

Felony Threats: 4000 bl. 7th St., NE. 48-year old Dieng Mamadou was arrested and charged with Threat To Injure or Kidnap A Person. Court records could not be located (9:30 p.m.)

May 12

Motor Vehicle Theft: 300 bl. Taylor St., NE (8:42 p.m.)

Motor Vehicle Theft: 4800 bl. Fort Totten Dr., NE (11:16 p.m.)

Commercial Theft: 3600 bl. 12th St., NE (7:00 p.m.)

Commercial Theft: 3100 bl. 12th St., NE (6:16 p.m.)