April 22 – April 28 Crime Blotter 

Image courtesy of Patrick D. Lewis



By Patrick D. Lewis

Information for this crime report is taken only from official CUA Department of Public Safety and Emergency Management, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, and Metro Transit Police statistics, statements, records, and notifications, unless otherwise noted. Times of crimes and additional details are given where possible.

Welcome to this week’s crime blotter.

April 22

Fleeing Police: 800 bl. Monroe St., NE. 24-year old Jacob Sensenig was arrested and charged with Fleeing Police (4:30 p.m.)

Metro Fare Evasion: Brookland-CUA Metro station. MTPD cited 3 subjects for Failure To Pay. MTPD arrested a subject for Resisting Arrest and Failure to Comply (4:39 p.m.)

April 23

Theft from Vehicle: 400 bl. Michigan Ave., NE (11:15 a.m.)

Theft: 600 bl. Michigan Ave., NE (1:15 p.m.)

April 24

None

April 25

None

April 26

Theft from Vehicle: 600 bl. Michigan Ave., NE (2:14 p.m.)

Theft from Vehicle: 600 bl. Michigan Ave., NE (4:08 p.m.)

Residential Theft: 100 bl. Michigan Ave., NE (2:21 p.m.)

Armed Robbery: 600 bl. Girard St., NE. MPD and DPS reported an armed robbery. The suspect was described as wearing dark clothing and driving an Hyundai SUV (9:35 p.m.)

Commercial Theft: 3900 bl. 12th St., NE (8:40 p.m.)

Escaped Prisoner: 400 bl. Taylor St., NE. 36-year old Christopher Taylor was arrested and charged with Escape From Officer after escaping D.C. Department of Corrections officers at Washington Hospital Center (6:12 a.m.)

Kidnapping: 100 bl. Michigan Ave., NE. 40-year old Tanika Dean was arrested and charged with Kidnapping, Theft, and Attempted Possession of a Prohibited Weapon (3:41 p.m.)

April 27

Theft: 600 bl. Monroe St., NE. 23-year old Dajanay Bowens was arrested and charged with Theft (2:06 p.m.)

April 28

Theft from Vehicle: 4200 bl. Harewood Rd., NE

Weapons Offenses: Fort Dr., NE and North Capitol St., NE. 23-year old Javone Cooper and 33-year old Stephen Beidleman were arrested and each charged with Carrying A Pistol Without A License.