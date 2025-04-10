What are the Yankees’ New Torpedo Bats?

Image Courtesy of Yahoo Sports

By Zachary Lichter

When the New York Yankees beat the Milwaukee Brewers 20-9 on March 29, they had a secret weapon. Was it their right fielder, Aaron Judge? Was it their left fielder, Cody Bellinger? No, it was the torpedo bat!

The torpedo bat has been looming around Major League Baseball (MLB) for years, and some bat manufacturers have tried making versions of it. The idea finally became a reality when the Miami Marlins field coordinator Aaron Leanhardt interviewed players on the Yankees about what they were looking for in a baseball bat when he worked as the Yankees hitting coordinator during the 2022 and 2023 MLB seasons. After hearing what they had to say, he changed the geometric shape of the bat within the league’s parameters. Learnhardt was no stranger to the physics of a bat; before he worked for the Yankees, he was a physics professor at the University of Michigan.

The torpedo bat is different from the standard baseball bat baseball players use. The major difference is the size because the barrel of the bat is shaped like a bowling pin. It’s specifically designed to make sure that the player makes the most contact between the barrel of the bat and the ball.

When a batter hits the ball with a standard bat, the batter tends to hit the ball five to seven inches away from the end cap, which is considered the “sweet spot” of the barrel. However, the “sweet spot” on a torpedo bat is six to seven inches lower than the standard bat, giving the torpedo bat its bowling pin shape. The image below is a diagram that shows the difference between the torpedo bat and the standard bat.

Image Courtesy of ESPN

Now, how does the torpedo bat help hitters? First, the bat produces more mass in the area of contact between the ball and the bat based on a player’s swing pattern. When the ball hits the bat, a greater impact is produced between the barrel of the bat and the ball.

Second, the torpedo bat increases the speed of the swing. This is because it has a much thinner end compared to the standard bat. MLB players who used the torpedo bats have found that the bat swings similarly to the standard bat but has a faster bat velocity.

Henry Escandon, a senior marketing major, commented about what he thought of the torpedo bat.

“I think the torpedo bats can be great for the game of baseball,” Escandon said. “The pitchers in the MLB are so good in today’s game that any advantage that can swing it back to the hitter will only make the game more exciting.”

The big question is, how is it legal? MLB has a rule that the maximum diameter of the barrel of a bat has to be 2.61 inches and has to have a maximum length of 42 inches, along with being smooth and round. Since the bat is approximately 34 inches, it fits the league standards.

Surprisingly, the torpedo bat has been no stranger to MLB. The Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton used it in the postseason last year, which helped the Yankees go to the World Series. New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor also used a torpedo bat last season. The only reason why this bat made major headlines was because the Yankees play-by-play announcer, Michael Kay, pointed it out after the Yankees hit nine home runs against the Brewers.

So as the 2025 MLB season continues, expect to see more home runs. Expect to see hitters hit the ball farther into the outfield. The torpedo bat is here to stay and will contribute to many players’ success.

Escandon commented on how the torpedo bat could impact the 2025 MLB season.

“I think the torpedo bat will absolutely be used by more hitters going forward,” Escandon said. “However, that transition may not happen during this season. In order to achieve the maximum effects from the bat, extensive data research and studies happen to locate exactly where the barrel should be moved to. This would likely require an offseason of testing and actual practice using the bat for any hitters to start using them.”