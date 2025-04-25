Revenge of the Sith Still Remains the Most Underrated Star Wars Film

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm Ltd.

By Luis Zonenberg

Hard to believe that almost twenty years have passed since George Lucas released his last entry in the Skywalker saga. While the prequel trilogy may have been divisive upon its initial release, Revenge of the Sith was the only film that received a positive reaction from both fans and critics. The film’s legacy has garnered a huge following, so much so that Disney decided to re-release it in movie theaters for its 20th anniversary.

Following the death of Separatist leader Count Dooku (Christopher Lee), the Jedi chase down the last remaining Separatists in hopes of finally ending the dreaded Clone Wars. Meanwhile, Anakin (Hayden Christensen) becomes plagued with visions of his wife, Padme (Natalie Portman), dying in childbirth and searches for a way to prevent this terrible future. This leads him on a tragic path to the dark side, pitting him against his former master, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor).

The story may remain a little cheesy or rushed in certain parts, but this does not overshadow the grand tragedy it ultimately chronicles. There is a certain poetic beauty to how things unfold, adding so much more context and emotion. The ending itself is what makes the film, making it come full circle by returning to Tatooine to see Luke being given to his aunt and uncle; it never fails to make me cry while watching.

The acting is so entertaining to watch, with Hayden Christensen leading the charge with his incredible performance. He shows a really good range here, finding the heart and tragedy of his titular character. Ewan McGregor is also a fantastic Obi-Wan, always finding a witty line while anchoring the emotions of his character as well. Natalie Portman, Jimmy Smits, Frank Oz, and Ian McDiarmid also help anchor the film in their supporting roles.

The cinematography is breathtaking to witness! The grand shots of space and the vast landscape shots of the numerous planets immerse the audience so much in the environment, making them truly feel transported to another world. Lucas has a great eye for the camera, even closing in on the more emotional scenes and letting the scene visually speak for itself as opposed to letting the characters just explain it.

The VFX, while still looking a little flat or wonky at times, still is so awesome to look at! The CGI definitely sticks out more than ever, but the designs of the clones and many aliens are so unique and interesting that it fully pushes aside any real criticism. Even the costumes and makeup of the numerous creatures look so rich and downright cool that it matches the uniqueness of the CGI counterparts.

Sure, the movie has its hiccups here and there but it still remains the most underrated Star Wars films ever put to screen. This stands as my favorite of the franchise and also as one of my all time favorite films to watch overall. It packs so much emotion and heart, and the cast and crew put so much work and effort into it, which clearly shows on-screen. Twenty years later, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith stands as a powerful testament to the saga Lucas created and the legacy he has left behind.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith is now playing in theaters.

Rating: ★★★★ ½