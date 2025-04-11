Education as a Path to Combat Violence Against Women in Peru

Image Courtesy of Marie Mendoza

By Miranda Calderon

This is an independently submitted op-ed for our Quill section. Views and statements made in this article do not necessarily reflect the opinions of The Tower.

Violence against women remains a pressing issue in Peru, affecting countless individuals and hindering societal progress. While legal reforms and community interventions are essential, education emerges as one of the most powerful tools in the fight against gender-based violence. Expanding educational opportunities for women and integrating gender-sensitive curriculum can help break cycles of violence, foster economic independence, and shift cultural attitudes towards gender equality.

Despite advancements in access to education, Peruvian women, particularly those in rural and indigenous communities, continue to face significant barriers. Poverty, early marriage, domestic responsibilities, and cultural expectations often prevent girls from completing their education. According to UNESCO, girls in rural areas are far more likely to drop out of school compared to their urban counterparts, limiting their future opportunities and increasing their vulnerability to violence and exploitation.

Furthermore, many schools lack comprehensive sexual education programs that address gender-based violence, consent, and women’s rights. Without these essential components, students may not be equipped to recognize or challenge harmful societal norms that perpetuate violence.

Education is important for these women, particularly because of the role it serves in violence reduction. It provides women with the knowledge and critical thinking skills to advocate for their rights, seek legal protection, and break free from abusive situations. Studies show that higher levels of education correlate with lower rates of domestic violence, as women gain the confidence and resources to leave unsafe environments.

Education not only empowers women with knowledge but also equips them with the skills and economic opportunities necessary to achieve independence. A lack of financial autonomy often forces women to remain in abusive relationships. Educational opportunities, including vocational training and higher education, provide women with pathways to economic self-sufficiency. In Peru, programs that teach technical skills and entrepreneurship have been instrumental in helping women support themselves and their families independently. Economic empowerment fuels the quality and scope of education, which also serves as a powerful tool in reshaping societal expectations.

Schools also play a crucial role in changing long-standing cultural attitudes about gender roles. Integrating gender equality and human rights into school curricula can help foster a new generation that rejects violence and embraces respect and equity. When both boys and girls learn about healthy relationships and mutual respect from an early age, it contributes to long-term societal change

Alongside education, peacebuilding efforts are another avenue for reducing violence against women. CUA students Miranda Calderon, Marie Mendoza, Mariana Roman, and Santiago Quiros are actively working with Victoria de las Alianzas Americanas to promote peace in Peru. Our efforts focus on integrating women into peacebuilding negotiations, recognizing that their involvement leads to more stable and lasting resolutions. Studies have shown that peace agreements are 35% more likely to last at least 15 years when women are included in the negotiation process. By emphasizing education and advocacy, we aim to create pathways for women to play a more active role in shaping a peaceful and just society.