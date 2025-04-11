Behind the Smiles: Meet the Jumpstart Teletubbies and Divas!

Image Courtesy of Francesca Jonica

By Francesca Jonica

This is an independently submitted op-ed for our Quill section. Views and statements made in this article do not necessarily reflect the opinions of The Tower.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve showcased how Jumpstart has impacted Langdon Education Campus, Marie Reed, Noyes Elementary, and Burroughs. This week, we’re spotlighting three extraordinary Jumpstart team members from the Marie Reed Teletubbies and the Burrough Divas—each bringing their unique talents, stories, and vibrant energy to this enriching program.

MEET THE MARIE REED TELETUBBIES

Meshelle Fernandez

Meshelle Fernandez, a sophomore architecture major from Chester, VA, lights up every Jumpstart session with her cheerful presence and varied playlist of pop, classical, and worship music. When a friend first introduced her to Jumpstart, Fernandez eagerly joined, excited to connect her passion for helping children with real-world experiences. Now, after tough days in the classroom, Fernandez finds joy and laughter waiting for her in the playful antics of her young charges.

“They’re tiny comedians!” Fernandez said with a smile. “I constantly find myself laughing after a rough day of classes.”

MEET THE BURROUGH DIVAS

Luis Zonenberg

Freshman Media and Communication major Luis Zonenberg arrived from Spring, Texas, bringing not only his vibrant taste in music—pop, rock, and jazz—but also a deep passion for mentoring young children. Inspired during freshman orientation, Zonenberg knew immediately Jumpstart was the ideal place to apply his previous experience teaching middle school students at his hometown church.

“I have a young sister back home, and playing with the kids here constantly reminds me of her,” Zonenberg shared warmly. “Whether we’re reading books, solving puzzles, or building LEGO creations, those simple moments together make some of my best college memories.”

Owen Hyatt

From Ellicott City, Maryland, freshman computer science major Owen Hyatt may spend his days coding, but his heart has always been dedicated to helping children grow. Drawn to Jumpstart at a Campus Employment Fair, Hyatt knew immediately it was the perfect place to continue his passion from a previous role working with elementary students in Maryland.

“The team collaboration here is amazing,” Hyatt emphasized. “Everyone works together, making each session a success. I’ve always loved working with kids and couldn’t imagine college without this incredible opportunity.”

Jumpstart thrives on the passion and dedication of students like Fernandez, Zonenberg, and Hyatt, who make a difference one child—and smile—at a time.

STAY TUNED TO MEET THE TEAM LEADS BEHIND THE CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF AMERICA JUMPSTART COMMUNITIES!