April 8 – April 21 Crime Blotter

Image courtesy of Patrick D. Lewis

By Patrick D. Lewis

Information for this crime report is taken only from official CUA Department of Public Safety and Emergency Management, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, and Metro Transit Police statistics, statements, records, and notifications, unless otherwise noted. Times of crimes and additional details are given where possible.

Welcome to this extended edition of the weekly crime blotter, covering the week before and the week of Easter break. Vehicle crime continues to plague the area, which led to a notification to the community from the Department of Public Safety on April 8 regarding car break-ins on roads adjacent to campus. DPS included reminders that keeping valuables and luggage out of sight in your car makes it less of a target.

April 8

None

April 9

Motor Vehicle Theft: 100 bl. Michigan Ave., NE

Theft from Vehicle: 1400 bl. Otis St., NE (11:14 a.m.)

April 10

Theft from Vehicle: 900 bl. Perry Pl., NE (7:03 a.m.)

Theft from Vehicle: 400 bl. Taylor St., NE (10:49 a.m.)

Motor Vehicle Theft: 5500 bl. 4th St., NE (12:57 p.m.)

Threats: 800 bl. Monroe St., NE. 39-year old Korey Holmes was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Threats To Do Bodily Harm (8:53 a.m.)

Disorderly Conduct: 600 bl. Monroe St., NE. MTPD arrested a subject for disorderly conduct, threatening riders, and resisting arrest aboard a Metrobus (8:39 a.m.)

April 11

Motor Vehicle Theft: 400 bl. Taylor St., NE (5:31 a.m.)

Motor Vehicle Theft: 3200 bl. 12th St., NE (6:30 p.m.)

Assault: 4000 bl. 8th St., NE. 41-year old Kate Chirstopherson was arrested and charged with Simple Assault (9:40 p.m.)

April 12

Theft from Vehicle: 200 bl. Hawaii Ave., NE (5:35 p.m.)

Theft from Vehicle: 200 bl. Hawaii Ave., NE (8:55 p.m.)

DUI: 900 bl. Girard St, NE. 33-year old Juan Satey Quim was arrested and charged with Driving Under The Influence of Alcohol Or Drugs and Operating A Vehicle While Impaired (8:22 a.m.)

April 13

None

April 14

Motor Vehicle Theft: 1000 bl. Shepherd St., NE (7:55 a.m.)

Motor Vehicle Theft: 100 bl. Michigan Ave., NE (8:16 a.m.)

No Permit: 1200 bl. Newton St., NE. 63-year old Michael Moment was arrested and charged with No Permit (3:15 p.m.)

Motor Vehicle Theft: 700 bl. Monroe St., NE

April 15

Theft from Vehicle: 100 bl. Victor St., NE (5:21 p.m.)

Theft from Vehicle: 4000 bl. 13th St., NE (10:00 a.m.)

Theft: 700 bl. Monroe St., NE

April 16

Theft: 400 bl. Taylor St., NE (6:15 a.m.)

Theft: 3800 bl. 12th St., NE (6:37 p.m.)

April 17

Theft: 600 bl. Taylor St., NE (8:00 a.m.)

Domestic Violence: 100 bl. Varnum St., NE. 32-year old Kavonte Baylor was arrested and charged with Simple Assault, Theft 2nd Degree, and Obstructing, Preventing, or Interfering With Reports/Request To Law Enforcement For Assistance (1:35 a.m.)

April 18

Unlawful Entry: 800 bl. Monroe St., NE. 29-year old Walter Davis was arrested and charged with Unlawful Entry (5:01 a.m.)

Theft: 4000 bl. John McCormack Dr., NE

April 19

Theft: 1000 bl. Quincy St., NE (3:05 p.m.)

April 20

Carjacking: 400 bl. Taylor St., NE (3:37 a.m.)

Theft: 700 bl. Quincy St., NE (4:11 p.m.)

Theft from Vehicle: 400 bl. Michigan Ave., NE. A vehicle’s window was smashed and over $500 in items stolen (12:54 p.m.)

April 21

Theft from Vehicle: 3600 bl. Harewood Rd., NE (2:13 p.m.)

Theft: 3800 bl. 12th St., NE (9:15 p.m.)