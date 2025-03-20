Meet the Noisy Narwhals: Jumpstart at Noyes Elementary

Image Courtesy of Francesca Jonica

By Francesca Jonica

Last week, we highlighted the Jumpstart team members from the Burrough Bumbling Bees and the Marie Reed Reeders. This week, the spotlight turns to the Noisy Narwhals from Noyes Elementary in Washington, D.C.!

Noyes takes a unique approach to learning, using art strategies to help students grasp subjects like math, reading, science, and social studies. The Noisy Narwhals bring that same creativity and enthusiasm to their Jumpstart work—showing just how much fun they have as a team and what the program means to them.

Meet the Noisy Narwhals

Cameron Weber

A sophomore majoring in politics and business, Cameron Weber hails from Pittsburgh, PA. When he’s not working with Jumpstart, you’ll likely find him listening to classic rock from the ‘70s and ‘80s. He first learned about Jumpstart through a work-study information session and was eager to get involved.

“I’m doing Jumpstart to help kids in need,” Weber said. “But my favorite part? My team members.”

Timothy Kling

Senior civil engineering major Timothy Kling, from Rockwall, NJ, has a deep appreciation for all kinds of music. A friend introduced him to Jumpstart, and he was excited to see what it would be like to work with kids.

“I love being with my team members,” Kling said. “They are my favorite part of Jumpstart.”

Shantice Dawkins

A freshman computer science major from Kingtown, Jamaica, Shantice Dawkins brings a love for alternative indie music to the team. She discovered Jumpstart at a work-study fair and immediately knew she wanted to be part of it.

“My favorite part is being with my team while helping the kids,” Dawkins said.

The Noisy Narwhals are a perfect example of what makes Jumpstart special—a team of dedicated students, passionate about learning, mentorship, and making a difference. With their energy and teamwork, they help bring the magic of education to life at Noyes Elementary!

Stay tuned next week as we spotlight another incredible Jumpstart team—the Langdon Lions!