March 4 – March 17 Crime Blotter

Image courtesy of Patrick D. Lewis

By Patrick D. Lewis

Information for this crime report is taken only from official CUA Department of Public Safety and Emergency Management, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, and Metro Transit Police statistics, statements, records, and notifications, unless otherwise noted. Times of crimes and additional details are given where possible.

Property crime continues to be somewhat high in the area around campus, but violent crime remains low, with most assault cases being domestic in nature. A spree of thefts and burglaries, mainly from stores overnight, has led to the Metropolitan Police Department deploying additional patrol officers as well as crime suppression officers in unmarked cars to the area of 12th Street, which has resulted in some arrests.

Brookland-CUA Metro has seen some incidents in the past couple weeks, with the most significant being an armed robbery on March 11.

March 4

Unlawful Entry: Brookland-CUA Metro station. A male subject, who appeared to be intoxicated, was arrested for Unlawful Entry after being removed from a train by Metro Transit Special Police (4:18 p.m.)

Assault: Brookland-CUA Metro station (6:16 p.m.)

Drug Activity: Brookland-CUA Metro station. 2 people were transported unconscious and breathing abnormally by D.C. Fire and EMS after MTPD responded to reports of multiple overdoses around 6:30 p.m. This was first reported by DMV News Live.

Motor Vehicle Theft: 100 bl. Michigan Ave., NE

March 5

Theft from Residence: 3000 bl. 7th St., NE. A piece of equipment was taken from the front porch (6:28 a.m.)

Theft from Vehicle: 3500 12th St., NE (12:25 p.m.)

March 6

Commercial Burglary: 3900 bl. 12th St., NE (5:32 a.m.). MPD is searching for the suspects in this case and has posted photos here. Anyone with information should call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

Assault: 100 bl. Webster St., NE. 38-year old Jermane Cheatham was arrested and charged with Simple Assault (7:57 p.m.)

March 7

Theft from Vehicle: 600 bl. Monroe St., NE

March 8

None

March 9

None

March 10

None

March 11

Armed Robbery: Brookland-CUA Metro station. No injuries were reported, according to an official with MTPD. (8:00 p.m.)

Theft from Business: 3800 bl. 12th St., NE (8:50 p.m.)

March 12

None

March 13

Commercial Burglary: 200 bl. Michigan Ave., NE (6:16 a.m.)

Theft with Arrest: 3700 bl. 12th St., NE. According to court records, at 3:25 a.m., MPD officers saw two subjects riding a motorbike with no tags enter a business and flee from it a few minutes later. Both of the subjects were stopped, one after attempting to flee on foot, and officers confirmed they had stolen items from the store and that the motorbike was stolen. Quinell Ross, 32, was arrested and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Theft, Possession of Implements of a Crime, and was also served with a warrant out of Prince George’s County, MD. Jaquan Johnson, 30, was arrested and charged with the same offenses and also served with a P.G. County warrant.

March 14

Theft from Vehicle: 1100 bl. Michigan Ave., NE (3:31 p.m.)

DUI: Michigan Ave., NE, and Shepherd St., NE. 27-year old Jose Molina was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence, Operating a Vehicle While Impaired, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol in a Vehicle. Molina pleaded not guilty. (12:44 a.m.)

March 15

Theft from Vehicle: 3800 bl. 12th St., NE (2:59 p.m.)

Weapons & Driving Violation: 700 bl. Monroe St., NE. 49-year old Kenan Hunnicutt was arrested and charged with Suspended License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition and pleaded not guilty (2:25 p.m.)

March 16

None

March 17

None