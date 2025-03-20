Lucasfilm Updates: Andor Returns as Kathleen Kennedy Steps Down 

Image Courtesy of Insolenza di R2-D2

By Luis Zonenberg

The past few weeks have been a thrilling roller coaster of events for the Star Wars fan base. There have been numerous conflicting reports addressing Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy’s term in office and how her current contract will affect it. Amidst all of this, the first trailer for the final season of the acclaimed Andor series dropped as well, leaving many to wonder if this will be the last “great” Star Wars project to arrive under the Disney banner.

There is plenty of information to unpack, so I figured it best to start small. Of course, I am referring to the Kathleen Kennedy situation and whether or not a band of rebels will have to arise to force her to step down. As luck would have it, Variety reported that Kathleen Kennedy does plan to step down from her position at the end of this year, since her contract will expire by that point.

But just when fans thought it would be time to pop open the champagne bottle, Kennedy herself stepped in to address the situation. While she danced around the notion of stepping down, she did confirm her contract’s expiration and discussed how she wants to pick a worthy successor for the position when she does leave. She doubled down on this to confirm that she plans on being a consultant for the franchise afterwards and wants to make sure that it is a smooth transition once the time comes.

A great disturbance in the force was felt that day, as if millions of loyal fans cried out in terror at such a thought. From tossing aside Lucas’ original treatment of the sequels to spearheading the development of The Rise of Skywalker, Kennedy’s tenure as president has certainly left its mark on the franchise, driving away many fans in the process. Even series such as The Acolyte and the lackluster third season of The Mandalorian were spearheaded by her to try to make the fans happy. However, in trying to make everyone happy, these projects ultimately left few happy.

In fact, there were only two projects Kennedy was involved in that fans were ultimately satisfied with–Rogue One and Andor–and both projects were driven by the same creative force: Tony Gilroy. The acclaimed filmmaker is more well known for his work on the Bourne franchise, but his collaboration with Gareth Edwards on Rogue One brought to life one of the greatest Star Wars films of all time, and the movie continues to be discussed by fans in a very positive light.

Andor, however, might just be his magnum opus, and even remains the highest rated live-action Star Wars series. The series garnered numerous accolades including several Emmy and Critics Choice Awards, even winning the award for Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy series from the latter. The series has gathered an enormous fan base, praising the complexity and mature tone that differs from most Star Wars projects.

Three weeks ago, the first trailer for the final season was released to the public, and all eyes were on the horizon. While the music choice received some controversy, it reaffirmed fans’ beliefs that this will continue the grounded and complex style of storytelling that engaged so many from the first season. Yet, it does raise the question of how the Star Wars brand will be after this release. Disney is pouring its heart and soul into advertising this show, and it’s easy to see why.

The Acolyte left many fans jumping into the Sarlacc pit, which would explain the incredibly low viewership the series received. The repercussions of this would go on to affect the incredibly underrated Skeleton Crew series, garnering even fewer views than The Acolyte. It seems that fans were given the same treatment as the jedi were in Order 66, and Disney is eager to win them back. Aside from the upcoming Mandalorian and Grogu movie next year, this project remains Disney’s last hope for the franchise as well as Kennedy’s.



The reception of Andor’s final season will reveal all, for better or worse. If it succeeds, perhaps Kennedy can feel comfortable stepping down and start looking for a proper successor. But if this series falls out of hyperspace, it only means that Kennedy will double down and continue to course correct the franchise, no matter what position she has at Lucasfilm. Only time will tell how this series fares and what the franchise will be put through once Kennedy steps down.