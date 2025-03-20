Famed Courage the Cowardly Dog Writer David Steven Cohen Dies at 58

Image Courtesy of the Express Tribune

By Luis Zonenberg

For those who grew up watching Cartoon Network in the early 2000s, nothing stood out to children more than the funny and, at times, terrifying hijinks of Courage the Cowardly Dog. Building off of the Oscar nominated short The Chicken from Outer Space, the show would go on to span over four seasons, airing weekly from 1999 to 2002. The show’s dark atmosphere and surreal humor made it a unique departure for the network, letting it have a much more lasting impact on its audience.

The head writer of the show was David Steven Cohen, who had experience working as a staff writer on several children’s shows such as Alf and Tiny Toon Adventures. In fact, three years prior he was credited for co-writing the script for the animated film Balto, which chronicled the 1925 serum run to Nome. He also had garnered many accolades beforehand, receiving several Emmy nominations and a Writers Guild Award for his work on The Wubbulous World of Dr. Suess.

Cohen would ultimately be credited with writing 52 episodes in total during the show’s entire run. Being the head writer, he helped steer the show and give the identity it ultimately has now. The show is renowned for its unique blend of fear and empathy, diving into complex and even traumatic ideas or themes most children shows would not cover.

That is why it was a shock to many when it was announced that Cohen had passed away on March 17 this year. In a Facebook post, animation historian Jerry Beck confirmed Cohen was only 58 and had died after a grueling battle with cancer. A true legend was taken away too soon, and it only made sense to highlight arguably his greatest contribution here and see how it continues to inspire others as well.

While John R. Dilworth may have conceived the concept of the show, it was undoubtedly clear that Cohen definitely helped translate Dilworth’s ideas into something truly unique. Cohen worked well with Dilworth to introduce many emotional and complex ideas in a silly yet macabre manner that entertained many children. This unique approach would inspire other childrens shows to do the same, including Regular Show, Adventure Time, and even the Owl House.

David Steven Cohen will be surely missed but his legacy continues to live on even today. Numerous children shows have him to thank and his unique style and approach to storytelling has easily left its mark on the industry. The show has even tried to be revived a couple of times as well, with the latest resulting in a crossover film titled Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog. Cohen was a remarkable talent whose success cannot be replicated but it is clear his work on Courage the Cowardly Dog will continue to inspire others for many more years to come.