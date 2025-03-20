A Health Update on Pope Francis

Image Courtesy of RTE

By Zachary Lichter

This year, the Vatican has been on people’s minds for two reasons. Firstly, 2025 is a Jubilee year, and many Catholics are making the pilgrimage to Rome to walk through the Holy Doors. Secondly, many people have heard the news about Pope Francis’s health, and it has led people to keep the Holy Father in their prayer intentions. So how is the Holy Father currently doing?

Before mentioning where the Holy Father is in his current state of health, let’s go back to what happened on February 14. Pope Francis was admitted to Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital in Rome after he experienced difficulty breathing. The doctors treated him for bronchitis, but his condition worsened when he contracted pneumonia in both of his lungs. His condition was a major concern both because he is 88 years old, which makes the recovery difficult, and also because he had part of one of his lungs removed as a child.

On February 17, the Holy Father had two episodes of acute respiratory failure while he was in the hospital. There was one point the doctors had to interfere by drawing mucus from his airways. He was then put on a ventilator.

For three weeks, the Holy Father was absent to give the Sunday blessing. There were a few events at the Vatican that were scheduled but ended up being canceled. On March 7 the doctors announced that Pope Francis’s condition is “stable,” but he is still in critical condition.

While the Holy Father has been in the hospital, he’s been doing physical therapy by doing breathing exercises and walking. Doctors were able to take him off the ventilator on March 4. He’s been able to do physical activities that he did before he was hospitalized like getting out of bed, sitting in a chair, reading newspapers, and conducting his Papal duties from his hospital room.

This hospitalization of the Holy Father has been the longest in Pope Francis’s 12-year papacy. While he was resting peacefully in the hospital, there was a prayer vigil for Pope Francis at the Vatican. Thousands of people gathered on February 24 as they joined 27 Cardinals living in Rome and members of the Roman Curia to pray in front of an icon of the Blessed Virgin Mary with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State.

In other parts of the world, people have been praying for Pope Francis at Masses during the Prayer of the Faithful. The Holy Father’s recovery has been mentioned in the intentions of the Prayer of the Faithful at the Catholic University of America. In fact, in the Campus Ministry Newsletter, there was an advertisement to pray for Pope Francis on February 24, March 3, and March 10.

Liam Foley, a senior philosophy and mathematics major, commented on how people can pray for the Pope.

“There are countless ways that you can pray for Pope Francis,” Foley said. “Remember him in your prayers every morning when you make a morning offering, at Mass on Sunday or during the week, or during the weekday Rosary at 4:45.”

Father Aquinas Gilbeau, the University Chaplain and Vice President of Ministry and Mission also commented on how to pray for Pope Francis.

“The Holy Father is aware of our spiritual support of him, and he has expressed his gratitude for it,” Father Aquinas said. “Any lifting up of our heart to God in petition for the pope’s well being is a good prayer. Since we find ourselves now in the Season of Lent, perhaps we might offer some of our Lenten prayer, fasting, and almsgiving for Pope Francis’s health and strength. We might do the same with our daily Rosary or other devotions.”

Pope Francis isn’t out of the hospital yet, and the road to recovery may take a long time. But he is grateful for everyone that has prayed or is continuing to pray for his health. According to British Broadcasting Corporation News, the Holy Father “thanked the medical staff looking after him for their ‘tender’ care.”