Ten Years Later, Interstellar Remains one of Nolan’s Best Films

By Luis Zonenberg

With the success of last year’s Oppenheimer, Nolan has become a huge juggernaut in the film industry and has quickly become a household name. He also remains one of the few filmmakers of his generation to continue producing huge blockbuster films outside of the Hollywood spectrum. With Interstellar celebrating its tenth anniversary now, I feel it’s time to go back one hour on Miller’s planet and see how well it holds up now.

The story focuses on former NASA pilot Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) taking care of his two children amidst a dystopian future where the crops are dying out. With resources running low, Cooper is recruited by NASA to lead an expedition to find a new planet for mankind to call home. Traveling through a wormhole and running low on time, Cooper must find a new planet before time on Earth runs out.

The story is very Spielbergian at its core and serves as a surprisingly emotional spectacle to be immersed in. It proposes a future that feels very organic and well-crafted, allowing it to play with the concept of time and how it traverses space itself. The emotional core of Cooper and his relationship with his daughter not only helps us connect with him, but also entwines itself with the theme of the movie as well.

The stellar cast in this film still resonates with me after all these years, with each person clocking in and delivering a riveting performance. This remains my favorite Matthew McConaughey performance simply because of how personal and relatable his character feels. Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway and Michael Caine all help anchor the movie down with such engaging performances that help drive the movie home.

The cinematography of this film is next level, showing grand landscapes and large tapestries of space to showcase the grand importance of this story. More than an hour of the film was shot in IMAX 70mm with most of the sequences in space shown in an expanded aspect ratio. This clever filmmaking technique allows us to be immersed in the vastness of space and feel lost with them on their voyage.

The VFX are just as remarkable as well, with surprisingly little CGI used throughout the movie. Most of the VFX were produced practically onset, using various models and physical locations built to replicate the trippy experience the characters traverse. This really allows the practical and few CGI shots to really blend together almost seamlessly, truly making you feel like you’re there with these characters.

The only thing stopping this film from being a true masterpiece would be the addition of Matt Damon’s character, Dr. Mann. His character brings in a pointless twist that derails the movie for a little bit, but it’s easily overlooked when you compare it to the rest the film offers. Boasting amazing visuals amidst a truly emotional story, Interstellar will not only leave audiences dazzled but crying tears of joy by the end.

Interstellar is now playing in select theaters.

Rating: ★★★★ ½