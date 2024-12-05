Student Perspective: We Desperately Need the Metro U-Pass Program

Image Courtesy of American Guest House

By Anthony Curioso

This is an independently submitted op-ed for our Quill section. Views and statements made in this article do not necessarily reflect the opinions of The Tower.

The CUA Student Government Association (SGA) Senate has twice attempted to advocate for DC Metro’s U-Pass program. In mid-November, the SGA executive board hosted a town hall meeting to inform students how the program would work if implemented. Students have a wide variety of opinions on whether we should implement the UPass program and its cost. However, thirty-eight schools are already a part of the program, and I believe we desperately need CUA to become the thirty-ninth school on the list.

For starters, many schools on the list of UPass participants are not based out of DC but have satellite campuses in the city. These include Arizona State University, Baylor University, Boston University, and Stanford University. I see no reason why schools with home bases in Arizona, Massachusetts, California, and Texas should give their students unlimited access to the DC Metro system that does not also justify CUA participating in the program. In contrast, students who spend four years at CUA, which does have its home base in DC, have limited access to the Metro compared to what the UPass program provides.

Students in the architecture and civil engineering program, those majoring in general/choral or instrumental music education like me , and others are required to go off-campus to fulfill some degree requirements. I previously reported the perspective of Elisabeth D’Albero, a now senior architecture major and Architecture School Senator, who said many of her constituents had approached her about their rising metro bills. I wholeheartedly agree with those who are concerned about rising Metro costs as I continue with my required trips off campus. If CUA had the UPass program, it would mean that however much money I had been spending on my Metro fares could instead go to other things.

Financial support in fulfilling my major requirements would be one of many benefits I would reap from having access to the UPass program. On days when I want to explore DC, go out to eat at some of my favorite restaurants, or enjoy a meal and a movie at the local Alamo Drafthouse locations, I could do so without having to worry about whether or not I had enough balance on my Metro card.

While I recognize that some students may be concerned about the cost of the UPass program, the UPass FAQ section on Metro’s website explicitly states that participating schools will include UPass fees in calculating students’ financial aid awards. In addition, disabled students who attend UPass-participating colleges and also have free access to the MetroAccess program will have their UPass fee waived.

Overall, the UPass program will greatly benefit a significant portion of CUA’s student population, and its benefits outweigh the costs. After all, part of what draws many people to major cities like DC for college is the chance to explore the various sights, landmarks, attractions, and museums. The UPass program will provide CUA students with a great opportunity for exploration along with aiding the fulfillment of requirements for their courses through excursions off-campus.